APC PCC launches ‘Thinking Caps’ App to boost Tinubu’s bid

Few weeks to the Presidential election, the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has launched an Application called, ‘Thinking Caps’ to enhance the campaign of APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The App was inaugurated yesterday at the Presidential Campaign Council Office in Abuja.

The Director Strategic Communications, Alhaji Mohammed Idris briefing journalists said the ‘Thinking Caps’ would bridge knowledge gap among the young Nigerians, especially the millennials. He also said the App, among others, is also expected to educate, provide vital information and publish the requisite capacity to think out of the box and provide lasting solutions to diverse socio-economic challenges confronting the nation by the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

