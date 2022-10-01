APC PCC list: Tinubu group mulls options amid mutual mistrust

…moves to placate aggrieved members

…may opt for independent campaign platform for polls

Saturday Telegraph has gathered that some elements within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) believed to be loyal to the Presidential Candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have launched a series of moves to douse raging tension within the party.

The party has been thrown into confusion over a letter that was purportedly written to Tinubu by the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Adamu Abdullahi, complaining about the composition of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC). Secretary of the PCC and a serving Rep member, Hon. James Faleke, had last Saturday released a 422-member council, with President Muhamadu Buhari as chairman. Apart from the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), other similarly aggrieved stakeholders such as state governors and others are also being considered to ‘make further inputs’ into the list. President Muhammadu Buhari too.

Though the NWC through the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka, had denied the veracity of the letter, the ripples generated are yet to subside with gladiators weighing their options ahead of next year’s general election. Sources within the party told our correspondent that some loyalists of the former Lagos State governor are tinkering with how to placate aggrieved members who are unhappy with the list.

“I can tell you that our group is not unmindful of the controversies that have been generated so far since the release of the (PCC) list. “We are not insensitive to the feelings of all members of the party and I can assure you that since the list is not final and sacrosanct, we will make concerted efforts to accommodate all interests,” a source who is a former member of the Federal House of Representatives told our correspondent. The source who pleaded not to be named however maintained that should efforts at reconciling fail, “We might be left with no other option than to float an independent campaign organisation.” When asked why that option, he said, “We have continued to have issues with some members of the National Working Committee whose actions and motives have somewhat been suspect and we are finding it difficult to know where they stand.

“Many of them are yet to come to terms with the outcome of the last National Convention that threw up Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our party’s presidential candidate and we are being careful with them.” When contacted, the spokesman for the council and Minister of State for the Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, told our correspondent that “there is no cause for alarm.” Keyamo added that “What was released was a tentative one consisting of directors and leaders of the various committees. We were about to release the second list when the whole list was thrown into controversy. “We are even planning to add no fewer than 2000 names that will accommodate everybody and every interest will be added, so there is no rift or problem with our party at all,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...