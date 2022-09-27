APC: PCC pacifies PGF, others over nominations

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential campaign Council (PCC) has appealed to the governors of the party and other bodies over their nominations into the campaign council.

According to them, their nominations would be accommodated. The APC governors, under the umbrella of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), the Presidency and the APC National Working Committee (NWC), have raised concerns over the composition of the PCC, stating that their nominations were left out.

Also a chieftain of the APC and a former National Working Committee member had accused the Campaign Council of working independently of the party.

However, reacting to the concerns of the members and groups, the Campaign Council has said that all nominations would be accommodated. Director, Media and Publicity, PCC, Bayo Onanuga in a statement he issued in Abuja on Monday said: “The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress hereby clarifies that the list of members of the campaign council released at the weekend, is a partial list.

“It contains only the directors, deputy directors, secretaries of directorates and key stakeholders. “The council also assures our esteemed governors that the secretariat of the council has not jettisoned the names submitted by them.

“Some of the nominees of our governors have emerged as part of the leadership, while others will soon emerge as members of the various directorates.”

Onanuga also quoted the Secretary of the PCC, Hon. James Faleke as saying: “No name is left out of the lists.” On the appearance of former governor of Enugu State and a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Chimaroke Nnamani in the APC PCC list, Onanuga said: “The PCC will also want to clarify that the appearance of the name of HE Chimaroke Nnamani, a distinguished senator from Enugu State, was not a mistake.

“He is on the list in his own right as a supporter of our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “Distinguished Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, who is still away in the United States, is a very close friend of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“He may not be on the field with us as a PDP senatorial candidate in Enugu East, but his presence is indicative that he may have chosen to give ‘moral support’ to his old-time friend and brother. “In any case, the PCC cannot dictate the extent of Senator Nnamani’s support for his friend and brother.

That is part of his fundamental human right which supersedes any provision in a Party Constitution. His position and allegiance to his party is self-defining and does not need any qualification by us.

“Any explanation as to his status should be coming from the other party and not from us who are very proud to be associated with him.”

