APC, PDP battle to unseat APGA in Anambra

The political terrain in Anambra State came alive yesterday following the conduct of the gubernatorial primaries of the two rival political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

These two parties are pulling all stops to nominate candidates that have the capacity to unseat the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Prof. Charles Soludo.

Despite the strength of the two political parties and that of their aspirants the in house fighting and horsetrading, the duo paint the picture of the battle of interest among the gladiators and not essentially the battle to unseat APGA.

This development started in the PDP with a series of litigations which pitched Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu and Mr. Chukwudi Umeaba as factional chairmen of the party in the state. Justice A.O .Musa of the Federal High Court in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja which is a court of coordinate jurisdiction had earlier ruled in 2017 that the purported Anambra Caretaker Committee led by the Sir. Chukwudi Umeagba as conveyed by the PDP, the first defendant was null and void and of no effect.

He ruled that the Executive Committee of the Anambra State chapter having been duly elected in the state congress on December 4, 2017 ratified by the National Caretaker Committee at its 449th meeting held on Thursday 7th and Friday 8th December 2017 is valid and subsisting having regard to the fact that it’s tenure issue..

But according to a suit filed by Umeaba, there was no validly conducted congress that elected Ndubuisi Nwobu as state chairman of the party adding that before the presidential primary election of the party in Rivers State only the local government and ward congresses were conducted, adding that Nwobu was sworn in as caretaker chairman of the party.

In the said judgment, Hon Justice A. O Adeniyi gave an injunction restraining the party “whether by itself, cronies, allies or Representatives, from further reorganising, dealing with or parading any person or group of persons listed in pages 14, 15 and 16 of the Brochure for the South East Zonal Congress of 6th March 2021, either as a state chairman, Exco members or local government area chairmen of PDP, Anambra State chapter except the list already inaugurated party officers and delegates that emerged from the Anambra PDP Congresses conducted on the November 28, 2017 and December 2, 2017 the Senator Grace Bent Ward Congress Appeal Panel Report and Barrister Upkai Ukairo Local Government Appeal Panel Report under the supervision of Sir Chukwudi Umeaba.”

Though it was not clear the forces behind this judgment, it would be recalled that when Umeaba and the self-styled Anambra State political godfather Chief Chris Uba alleged to be behind him and his silence since the flag off of political activities in the state has not been golden.

Yesterday, however, the true picture became clear that Chief Chris Uba was actually dictating the pace of the game. In Awka yesterday, the party held parallel gubernatorial primary elections at St Paul’s University and women development center respectively

This was made manifest when the National Working Committee NWC of the party published a list of superdelegates totaling 197 and made up of former Political office holders and current office holders of PDP extraction without the three man ward delegates which should have actually brought the number to over three thousand.

The reason behind this development was to run away from the contempt of the High Court judgement that voided the three-man ward delegate election conducted by the Ndubuisi Nwobu- led faction of the party.

Before the activities, Comrade Tony Nwoye and Emeka Etiaba, SAN, had officially withdrawn from the race due to the confusion and they alleged that the primary election had been arranged to favor a certain candidate and that the process was not going to be free and fair.

Though the two aspirants did not state clearly who the aspirant was it is being alleged that the Nwobuled Primary election of 197 supper delegates and statutory delegates bringing the number to 279 is to the favor of either Sen. Uche Ekwunife or Obiora Okonkwo who has practically dusted the rest of the aspirants while that of Chris Uba is also tilting towards r his eldest brother Sent Ugochukwu Uba.

At the Uba faction primary election, Godwin Ezeemo and Ugochukwu Uba were visible while the rest of the aspirants were at the Women’s Development Centre.

