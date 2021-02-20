News

APC, PDP bicker as poor turnout mars Imo registration

The ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration in Imo State has been marked by low turnout of people to the designated registration centres. The poor outcome of the exercise in the state was made worse by the boycott of the exercise by a faction of the party in the state and their supporters.

This is also as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has warned the APC against coercing or financially inducing members of the public into registering with the APC against their will. While the Dan Nwafor – led faction of the APC and the Senator Rochas Okorocha- led Rescue Mission political family conspicuously boycotted the registration exercise, the PDP is raising the alarm that the APC is deploying shady antics to beef up its membership register, following the scanty turnout at the registration centres.

In a statement signed by the Imo PDP Publicity Secretary, Ogubundu Nwadike, the party said: “The APC is now desperate to procure members at all cost with such false claims as the exercise will be used for the payment of unemployment benefits, sharing of proceeds from Abacha loot, and crediting of accounts of Nigerians under federal government’s empowerment programmes.” PDP described the claims as blatant lies while adding that, “there is no census going on in Nigeria or Imo State.

INEC is not conducting any registration exercise anywhere. There are no empowerment benefit plans. There are no plans to credit bank accounts of Nigerians.” Nwadike said registration into a political party is not by force as there is freedom of choice and association

