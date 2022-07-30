APC, PDP can only continue cycle of failure – SDP presidential candidate, Adebayo

Prince Adewole Adebayo is the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Adebayo, a successful international lawyer and businessman whose business interest cuts across media, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, green energy among others, stated that the preoccupation of some of the people who have been in government since 1999 is to capture power, institutions, national assets and commercialise and privatise them. He spoke with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI on his ambition and other national issues. Excerpts…

President Muhammadu Buhari said that the legacy he would like to leave for Nigeria would be a free, fair and credible election; given the outcome of the recent governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States, are you still saying there is nothing to celebrate about this government?

I cannot say there is nothing to celebrate about this government. I will celebrate their departure, and even do double celebration if I win the election and they handover to me. Until then, there is a lot to endure. Beyond the psychological satisfaction that we don’t have a coup, that we are not under foreign occupation, though we are partially under terrorists’ occupation, we can celebrate that the Nigerian people haven’t given up on the country. When I go out and see the number of people receiving me, I get humbled that the ordinary people who are having a worst time than me, are still eager about the politics of this country.

When I see the number of people who come to visit and wait because other people are there, it gives me hope that despite the problems, they have not given up on the country. Yes, we have problems, but if the idea is about celebration, then, you can see from the face of the president that if there is a way he could turn the clock forward, he would want to jump to May 29, 2023, perhaps because of the enormity of the challenge of leadership.

How will you react to the notion that the elite, to which you belong, is the reason we are in this sorry state as a nation?

Every Nigerian knows the truth but very few are willing to pay the price of saying the truth. Every Nigerian knows that the present government is not doing so well. Whether you want to say it or not, it’s a fiasco.

How do you mean it’s a fiasco?

Okay, I will tell you. First, you set a standard. In an ideal situation, as stated in our constitution, I tend to focus on the Chapter 2 of the Nigerian constitution and compare it with the current government, you will see that it’s a total failure. Then if you try to be a little more sympathetic, you look at the government on what they said they would be and what we have now.

The country’s constitution, as far as ethos and ideas are concerned, may be too high for any incoming government that it may stumble and as such may not meet the standard. You can say, well, we have to have what we get. However, when a group of people, led by the current president, on coming to power, on their own volition, set objectives and standard for themselves and they are violating them every day, there is nothing one can do. There are four different types of elite.

There is the intellectual elite, which is a kind of dishonest intellectual elite. They speak and explain on behalf of those who pay them. And they include the lawyer like me, the media which tend to focus on personalities, religion and other distractions. They can get a non-performing governor who gets an airtime to have live coverage and he is telling lies and there is nobody to editorialize that because you make money out of it. There are people who are campaigning on issues, you don’t give them airtime, you give airtime to those who are dancing and others. So, we are guilty of that. When you go to the judiciary, they tend to overlook errors and when the judiciary overlooks errors, people commit more of them. When you go into that of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), I sympathise with them, you will see that for many years, a large number of them were collaborators with the system.

Who is free now as everyone is culpable going by your analysis?

The people who are free are the common people. Unfortunately for the common people, if they are not careful, they too will become collaborators because circumstances or conditions are pushing them now into collecting crumbs from those who are ruining the system. That doesn’t mean there are no good people in the country, but if you do the analysis, a government doesn’t elect itself, it takes collective efforts to elect a government.

Given the various problems encountered by this government in terms of dwindling revenue, recessions and the amount of work being put in place to mitigate it, shouldn’t we appreciate their efforts?

If they are worried about all these routine things, then, they should handover the government to me. If you are telling me that everything that is there for you to make you work and it isn’t working for you, then why are you there? We need to introduce honesty to our politics, especially honesty of analysis. You can argue viewpoints, but you cannot argue against the fact. They have ruined the economy. People are out of jobs. People are insecure. I know all of these things when I decided to run for president. These are not intimidating to me. These are things that if you look around, there are solutions.

But what you are saying was what the same people in government now said, when they were not in government…

I am not saying this because I am outside the government; I am different. It is for the media and the people to listen. I don’t want to go into the details of what we went through in 2015. That is why I am saying now again that you can decide what you want to do. Out of all the problems you are talking about in Nigeria today, Alhamdulilahi, you are still alive, perhaps you are not worried and you want to go with the same establishment, hopefully such people would be in the minority. The Majority would be people who want to live a good life and who know that God could not have created Nigeria to be in perpetual darkness and suffering such that the national grid will be collapsing every two weeks and unemployment cannot be attended to. So, they would want a change. The reason politicians make promises during campaigns and there are no changes, is because we have the same set of people all the time. That’s why I am telling Nigerians that if you want something new, elect new people. You will note that in 2016, it was the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) that started their troubles. It was the same PDP that brought President Muhammadu Buhari on board where he was and they joined forces to form the All Progressives (APC). So they are not completely new. PDP became APC. You can see the chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, in 2015, he was in the PDP. Even the PDP has opened a new shop in the Labour Party now. I am giving you facts. The people and audience can think and make up their minds on whether I am right or not. In politics, politicians have different kinds of ideology. Power at all cost is an ideology and that ideology informs the performance in government. And these people change party from time to time; the fact that they change parties doesn’t mean there is real change. I might and might not win the election, it’s all based on God and the people but what you say is on record. When in 2015, I was saying these people would not bring about any change, they didn’t believe me. Look at the man on the right, look at the man on the left, they are the people who caused the problem the man in the middle says he is going to solve. In 2019, I told them that there was no option between the two, that our only option was to go for a third force.

You spoke about the collapse of the national grid, the decay in infrastructure and these have been like that for many years, why is it that things are not getting better?

In 2001, I attended a meeting of the National Council on Power, when the late Olusegun Agagu was minister of power, this was during the administration of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Danjuma Goje was minister of state for power, he is alive, Makoju of blessed memory was the managing director of NEPA, I gave them a blueprint on why they will never get power and how they would get power in this country. I have applied it to myself. All my establishments are not on the national grid. Things remain the same because we didn’t change these people who have a penchant for procurement, penchant for investing millions of dollars on dead horses.

They know that a dead horse will never wake up, but at least they will make some money out of it. They award a lot of dead horse contracts. Electricity obeys everybody. That woman in Wuse market in Abuja or anywhere for that matter, once you have a generator, fuel it, connect it, you will have electricity. Egbin power station was built by Marubeni. I told them in 2001 that Marubeni had stopped servicing this kind of station because I was a lawyer in the power sector. I saw that these people were more eager to award contract than to get the thing to work. For example, do you know that the money for ASUU is lying there in TETFUND? People are sitting on it.

Why are they not accessing it?

When people come to government, they have an ideology that brings them to government. The ideology of the people who have been into government since 1999, without exception, is to capture power, capture institutions, capture national assets, commercialise and privatise and sell them to themselves. They are like parasites, they have entered into the bloodstream of the economy. So, talking to them and offering them pieces of advice is a waste of time because they are committed to taking the last blood of the economy. What you can do to save yourself, the masses and the future is to take away power from them because once they are out of power, then they cannot touch your money. Do you know that the revenue you say we are short of, people in this government are colluding with thieves to steal 80% of the crude oil. You are in the media, don’t rest until you investigate why 80% of our crude oil is being stolen and the government officials are rubbing their hands as if they don’t know. Why would the economy not collapse?

