News

APC, PDP caucuses to hold emergency meetings 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Chukwu David, Abuja

 

Senators of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Caucus, will Tuesday hold a meeting Tuesday immediately after plenary.

Similarly, the Caucus of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will also hold an emergency meeting immediately after plenary.

The notices of the meetings were conveyed in two separate letters signed by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi and the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, respectively.

The letters were read by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege who presided over plenary on Tuesday.

Abaribe, in the letter disclosed that the PDP caucus meeting which was scheduled to hold at 2 pm was between PDP Senators and members of the PDP Board of Trustees.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Afghanistan: Competing claims over anti-Taliban stronghold Panjshir

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Taliban claim they are in complete control of the Afghan province of Panjshir, the final pocket of territory which has remained outside their rule. There has been heavy fighting in the area, north of the capital Kabul, between the Taliban and resistance fighters, reports the BBC. A Taliban spokesman on Monday declared victory […]
News

Importers lose N360bn to corruption yearly

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…seek rules to curb fraud   Bayo Akomolafe Nigerian is losing N360billion ($880 million) as revenue to private hands annually due to lack of will by government agencies to tackle delay in cargo clearing and congestion at the port.   According to a firm, Dynamar, slow nature of operations has led to perpetual congestion as […]
News Top Stories

Anambra 2021: Monarchs, churches divided over candidates

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

There is growing tension in Anambra State within the Traditional Rulers and Church leaders over which of the five frontline gubernatorial aspirants that would get their endorsements   . Confirming this development is the recent distribution of SUV vehicles to the Traditional Rulers of Aguata, Orumba North and South Local Government Areas by the candidate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica