APC, PDP caucuses to hold emergency meetings 

Chukwu David, Abuja

Senators of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Caucus, will Tuesday hold a meeting Tuesday immediately after plenary.

Similarly, the Caucus of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will also hold an emergency meeting immediately after plenary.

The notices of the meetings were conveyed in two separate letters signed by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi and the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, respectively.

The letters were read by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege who presided over plenary on Tuesday.

Abaribe, in the letter disclosed that the PDP caucus meeting which was scheduled to hold at 2 pm was between PDP Senators and members of the PDP Board of Trustees.

