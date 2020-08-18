APC, PDP clash over militarisation of elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday, traded accusations over which of the two political parties was guilty of deploying the military and other security agencies during elections in order to manipulate the electoral process and influence the outcomes in its favour.

The war of words was triggered by a revelation from President Muhammadu Buhari who said recently that he had the option of deploying the Nigeria Police and the Armed Forces to overrun Adamawa and Bauchi States during the 2019 general elections in order to favour his party (APC) but chose to allow the will of the electorate prevail.

The President, who made this disclosure during a security meeting with the governors from the North-East region of the country, said he rather chose to provide a level playing field for all the political parties contesting the elections in order to demonstrate impartiality.

National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Uche Secondus, had a few days later, latched on the revelation to chide the President and his party of ever contemplating militarising the electoral space in the affected states in order to get false and predetermined election results.

Expectedly, the ruling party picked up the gauntlet yesterday when it accused the main opposition party, the PDP of actually using the security forces to manipulate elections conducted under its watch as a ruling party.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, said it was rather disgusting that Secondus chose to criticise the decision of Buhari and APC to support free, fair elections, as opposed to militarized elections which, he claimed, was prevalent when the PDP was in power.

The APC spokesman urged Secondus to focus on his party which, he said, had become “shockingly rudderless” under his watch. He accused the PDP boss of bad leadership, alleging that the opposition party had never had it so bad as it has under Secondus.

According to Nabena, the PDP had become so unpopular that its stakeholders detached themselves from the party’s activities during the presidential election campaigns in 2019 and the recent governorship election in Bayelsa State.

“Little wonder, the recent months have witnessed many PDP members resign their membership due to Secondus’ activities which has brought the PDP to its knees.

“The PDP under Secondus is in willful denial of the obvious that under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration, free, fair and credible elections are the new normal. Voting power is fast returning to the people and the era of stolen and procured votes is fast-fading.

“Why will the PDP under Secondus not support efforts to ensure the independence of our state institutions such as the Judiciary, INEC and our security services and ultimately deepen our democracy and improve our electioneering system?

“We reiterate that President Buhari’s declaration that the APC could have used the military and other security services to overrun opposition states in the 2019 general election but chose free, fair elections is a solid pointer and demonstrates our proven democratic and progressive credentials,” Nabena said.

