APC, PDP fight over multi-billion naira modular refinery

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State yesterday asked Governor Godwin Obaseki to desist from parading himself as the brain behind the multi-billion naira Ologbo modular refinery in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of the state. It insisted that Obaseki, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lacks any achievement to show for his fouryear term.

The APC, which is fielding Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the September 19 governorship election in the state, explained that the modular refinery is a privately funded project backed by the Federal Government. But in a swift reaction, Obaseki’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the APC was clearly confused and having sleepless nights over the governor’s achievements.

New Telegraph reports that both the APC and PDP have been engaging in verbal war ahead of the crucial gubernatorial election. Addressing a press conference held in Benin yesterday, the Chairman, Edo State APC Media Campaign Council, Prince John Mayaki, accused Obaseki of allegedly “attempting to steal credit for the construction of the privately-owned modular refinery in Ologbo because his administration lacks any achievement to show for its four-year term.”

Mayaki said people of the state should wake up and be wary of the claim by Obaseki that the refinery was one of the achievements of the PDP-led administration. According to him,

“The governor is latching on to the project to enjoy undeserved plaudits and challenged him to publicize the contribution of his government to the success of the project.”

He explained that the modular refinery is a FGbacked privately-funded project undertaken by the AIPCC Energy Limited in a joint venture between AFCOM and Peiyang Chemical Equipment Company of China.

The APC argued that contrary to his media posture, the governor frustrated the development of the project with his alleged disastrous economic policies and disregard for the rule of law which have driven investors away from the state.

Mayaki challenged the governor to name at least five projects that have emanated from the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) he “nomadically” signed in four years. APC said: “A governor that failed to fulfill his own promises to build an industrial park and GeleGele seaport should not be laying claims to a private initiative to deflect blame and criticism arising from his failure. “As we draw nearer to September 19, the day Edo people will head to the polls to determine the leadership of the state for another four years, it has become glaring to Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his party of tax-collectors that their reign of falsehood, terror, and lacklustre leadership will be brought to an end, and a new era of responsible and competent leadership under an APC government led by Pastor Ize-Iyamu will be ushered in.

“Today, the lie is with the Edo modular refinery at Ologbo, a project that having been funded by both foreign businesses and the Federal Government, has neared completion and commissioning. “And then, suddenly, Obaseki emerges from his slumber, scheming to mount tape and ribbon at the site and take glory for a project he knew and contributed little to.

“To be clear, and for the records, it is important to state here that the Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company is owned by AIPCC Energy Limited, a joint venture between AFCOM and Peiyang Chemical Equipment Company of China and was built at the cost of $10.2 million. The refinery will be producing diesel, Naptha, and Fuel oil (LPFO). “The Federal Government supported the project by granting duty waivers on refinery equipment and components.

The PCC, equally, is a partner to the EPC. If the Federal Government that offered tangible support which, if factored in cost, would amount to millions of dollars is not claiming credit for the project, why is the Obaseki-administration parading the premises of the refinery, claiming to have achieved a landmark project? “The answer is clear: the Edo State Government of Godwin Obaseki has achieved nothing for the past four years they have been at the helm.”

However, Osagie debunked the claims of the APC campaign, saying “truth will continue to dwarf and ultimately blot out falsehood and propaganda, as the Ologbo visit by the Federal Government delegation has just done to APC’s efforts at misinforming the public.”

The governor’s media adviser said: “Just last week, the Presidency sent emissaries to Ologbo, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State to inspect the Edo Refinery project and the Federal Government officials were not only satisfied with what they saw on ground, but showered encomiums on Obaseki for the landmark achievement.

“During the visit, the seed investment of N700 million which Edo State government made to kick off this project was eloquently highlighted as well as other interests of the Edo State Government in the project.

“Understandably, this event gave the opposition sleepless nights and this feeble lie is the response they have decided to deploy in an attempt to pacify their supporters who have been questioning their jaundiced criticisms of Governor Obaseki and transferring their allegiance in large numbers to the Wake and See Governor.

“Prior to that, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its report on how states in the country have performed in the area of reducing unemployment. “Again, the impartial and data-focused NBS highlighted efforts of Edo State under the management of Governor Obaseki at reducing unemployment figures in the state.

“Since the NBS released its data, APC has stayed away from the matter and has discarded its earlier position that Governor Obaseki did not create jobs for Edo people. For every lie of the APC, we have documented facts which are available to members of the public and the relevant government agencies.”

