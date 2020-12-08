APC: PDP has gone senile, lacks opposition credentials

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Tuesday said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has gone senile, as it does not provide opposition again.

The party stated this in reaction to the opposition party’s call that APC should be deregistered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for dissolving its executives.

Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC said: “APC had initially dismissed an incomprehensible statement credited to a spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as fake until further checks confirmed its authenticity.

“In its latest beer parlour rant, the PDP has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister APC and declare vacant the seats of all APC lawmakers. If the PDP assumes this as its standard of opposition politics, then our democracy is in danger. It is now clear that the PDP’s disillusionment following their rejection by Nigerians in the 2015 and 2019 general elections has degenerated into senility.

“It is common knowledge that the PDP leadership is currently facing a serious crisis of confidence as a result of its rudderless leadership. However, it will seem that the PDP crisis has been grossly under played. How does one explain the public rebuke by the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki to the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus to stay clear of the party’s reconciliation efforts?

“With the PDP as the supposed ‘main opposition’ lacking the capacity to provide rigorous and intelligent interrogation of the policies and programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration, we reiterate our frustration that the PDP is pushing Nigeria into a one-party state which the APC does not subscribe to. In place of the failed PDP, we repeat our call to other opposition parties to seize the opportunity and play the true role of opposition which our democracy and governance needs to flourish.”

