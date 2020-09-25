APC, PDP have failed Nigerians – Evo

Chief Udume Samuel Evo is the Assistant National Organising Secretary of Advanced Democratic Congress (ADC) and South- East Zonal Organizing Secretary of the party. In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he boasts that ADC will wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in its controlled states come 2023

The 2023 general election is two years away from now, how prepared is ADC to win the elections?

We are strategizing seriously for the 2023 general election. For instance, in Ebonyi State, what we have done is inauguration of ADC Ambassadors Ebonyi State chapter. These Ambassadors have the duty to get to the people at the local level, they have the duty to reach the unreached. We are occupying Ebonyi government house in 2023 and that is why we are setting up structures. We are not only forming structures at the state level, we are forming structures at the ward and local levels so that once the visibility is there, once people are looking at the ADC, they know this is the next party. The PDP has failed us, APC has also failed us and people are angry, people are no longer comfortable with the way things are going. One cannot imagine that the democracy our people fought for is being truncated. So, people are no longer happy and they want to make sure that they put a party that will restore Nigeria’s lost glory. By 2023, ADC is occupying Ebonyi government House as well the presidential villa. ADC being the third leading party in Nigeria has been in good form and we are trying to make sure that we transform the nation. With the force we are coming with and with our forum in Ebonyi State, the people will embrace the party. We are winning the 2023 governorship election of Ebonyi State and presidency. We are fully prepared and our structures are on ground to ensure we emerge victorious in future elections. We will sack APC at the federal level and PDP here in Ebonyi State ADC is not a new party. We have members in the states Houses of Assembly, we have members in the House of Representatives to show that ADC is not a new party. We are not just coming up now, we have structures in the whole states of the federation and we have all it takes to take Nigeria to the next level.

You contested the 2019 governorship election in Ebonyi State, why didn’t you make it?

Yes, I contested the election as you rightly pointed out but I could not make it because of the nature of politics in Nigeria. Any state that is governed either by APC or PDP, the major challenge for anybody that is contesting election in that state is the power of incumbency. This mentality that once people are gathering, what they are doing there is to share money is bad for our polity. We have a DNA in ADC which we call endurance, radical transparency. You need to endure, you need to work out before you start eating. If at the end of the day when you go, they give you N500, N1,000. By this, you have mortgaged you future and these are some of the challenges we have continued to face. I contested the governorship election in Ebonyi State in 2019, but because I didn’t give money, people said ADC was not a good party. How can you come to the polling unit and you and not given a dime and you run away? I told them what I have to offer; that I have a manifesto that will better their lots if elected but they refused to listen to me and support me as well. People are no longer looking at manifestos, people are looking at the peanuts you will give them at that polling units. But we want to change the system, we want to tell them that things can no longer be done in that way, we want to move ahead, we want to take Nigeria to the next level. That is what we are doing.

So, what is the implication of money politics in the nation’s electoral process?

The implication as far as this democracy is concerned is that we are selling democracy, we are grading democracy, we are mortgaging the future of our people, we are mortgaging the future of our children. People no longer reason the way they should reason, they think that it is only when you give them money, they take care of their immediate need at that particular point in time. No, we don’t want money politics. In ADC, we don’t want money bag politicians; we want people that will invest their time and energy. We don’t want people who will hijack the system because they have money. Like what happened in Edo State, I remember about three ladies that came out and because our national chairman is a man that believes in that kind of policy. He said because you people are here not because of the money you will get, write you name, by the time ADC will take over in 2023, you will be ambassadors or you nominate people that will represent you.

The Federal Government recently increased the pump price of fuel and electricity tariff. What is your take on that?

I personally reacted to the development because I remembered during the regime of Goodluck Jonathan when he increased the price of petroleum products and people demonstrated on the streets, calling him all sorts of name. Notable Nigerians came out and demonstrated and said the man was a weak president but today, we have an iron president and this man is hell bent to make sure he punishes the masses. Why is he increasing the price of fuel when he told Nigerians during his campaign that he will reduce its price if he is elected as president? All of a sudden, he hiked the price to N161 and he is saying that he is removing fuel subsidy but when Jonathan removed the subsidy, they protested, they mobilized the masses and went on the streets protesting the removal and calling Jonathan all sorts of name. We are saying enough is enough to this nonsense and that is why we are telling the masses that ADC is an alternative party, ADC is a credible party. So, Nigerians need to vote for ADC to make a change. ADC came up with a change mantra and all of a sudden APC hijacked it and that is the reason we are saying that it is time for ADC to take-over the leadership of this nation.

How did APC hijack ADC’s change mantra?

When we formed ADC, we came up with the slogan – ADC Change – but all of a sudden, APC came out and started using the mantra. We even took them to court and said we have been using the change slogan and you people have now taken it as if you are the ones that originated it. But that aside, let them change the bad situation of our dear country. They can’t change the situation of this country; we are the ones who have the capacity to change the situation of this country. What they are giving us are excuses and complaints every time. We are not comfortable with the way things are going on in Nigeria and that is why we are saying that we must change this government come 2023.

