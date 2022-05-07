APC, PDP have failed, youths must unite to take power– Omotehinse

Comrade Alex Omotehinse is the Chairman of the Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR). In this interview with Oladipupo Awojobi, the rights activist condemns the high fees being charged for nomination and expression of interest forms by the big political parties and speaks on other issues of interest. Excerpts…

The fees placed on nomination and expression of interest fees by the two major parties in Nigeria have been criticised widely, what is your view about this?

The fees for the nomination and expression of interest forms, especially the N100 million being collected for presidential nomination forms by the All Progressives Congress (APC) is outrageous. I saw it somewhere that the salary of the president of Nigeria is about N14m per annum, making N56 million in four years.

You would be surprised that someone is collecting such an amount in four years and he bought nomination and expression of interest forms for N100 million with the exception of canopy posters and jingles. That is where our people ought to know that the current set of people in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC have failed us. The youths should come up with a party and sponsor a candidate.

I’m sure that in such a party, their nomination fees would not be high. Offices of the president, governors, senators, members of the Federal House of Representatives and others should be for only those who want to serve. I don’t think you need to break a bank to serve the people.

The reason they are jostling for the office is because they make it more attractive. We have said it that elective positions should not be too attractive so that it is only those who want to serve that would aspire for the offices. APC is collecting N100 million for presidential nomination form, and the PDP is collecting N40 Million for the same form. Our position is that all those who have bought the nomination forms should be investigated. This is where the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should work harder.

They should ask for their sources of income and financial capacity. There is a game they are playing, they said groups bought the forms for them. If it is true, then it is the same set of people who want to sponsor their cabals to the offices. They are investing at the detriment of the lives of Nigerians. Nigeria is facing serious security challenge, but none of them is talking about that. What bothers them is to buy presidential and governorship nomination forms. It’s a way of disenfranchising genuine candidates and aspirants from participating in the electoral process in their parties. We cannot rule it out, we see some of them who have the genuine interest of the people at heart. This is a way of disenfranchising them from participating. It has become a moneybag venture. If you don’t have money you cannot aspire to be a leader in Nigeria.

We have been having the people from the PDP and the Alliance for Democracy, Action Congress (AC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and the APC in key political offices in Nigeria since 1999, so how much confidence do you have in our electoral processes?

It is very simple, election is a game of number, which is why I believe that the youth can take over if they want to with what they did in 2020. The youths did a serious online mobilisation and when the agitations started, within three days the government met their five demands. If they put that kind of strength together in one political party, if they vote and canvass for votes they would win. If we have 500 voters in a polling unit, they will bring 500 ballot papers. At the end of the day, out of that 500, some people have relocated, some have died and some would not want to come out. So, only 80 people would vote and then they would do ballot stuffing with the remaining 420 papers. If you don’t give room for that it would be difficult for them to rig the election. You know how President Muhammadu Buhari emerged in 2015, he told Nigerians that he would fight corruption. That was what they used to deceive Nigerians and they voted for him. Former president Goodluck Jonathan had the power to control the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Nigerian Army and the Police, but because Nigerians have spoken he could not do anything. That was why I give him that respect till today that he bowed to pressure and congratulated Buhari even when votes were still being counted. No African leader has ever done what he did. An average African leader wants to die in office. Some have ruled for more than four or five tenures and they still want to stay. He said his ambition was not worth the blood of any Nigerian. Votes count if we really want to vote. Parts of the youths that ought to unite with their colleagues to get power from the old politicians have been hijacked by the big political parties. They use them for ballot stuffing and to snatch ballot boxes. See what happened in Onikan Stadium, Lagos recently, where some youths gathered to show support for a presidential aspirant. The same set of people that have truncated our future are the people the youths are running after and working for. Let the youths come together and take a decision. A 39-year-old man, Emmanuel Macron was elected as French President some years back and he has just been re-elected, so our youths can do it. Whenever any Nigerian youth wants to come out, the pull him down syndrome will come in. If they can do away with this, be focused and be more objective they would achieve their aim, afterall Rome was not built in a day. The United States of America or Britain that we run to did not get there in a day, but because they are determined that is why we run there. An average Nigerian wants to run abroad for greener pastures, but I don’t believe in that. If they run their countries the way we run our own, can we troop there?

What is the position of the Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR) on power shift?

We oppose zoning outrightly, it is the language they use to deceive Nigerians. Any Nigerian that would rule Nigeria well, protect our rights and make the country better, irrespective of the tribe he or she is coming from, provided you have the passion and the interest of Nigeria at heart, should be given a chance. Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has ruled from the South West, Umar Musa Yar’Adua has ruled from the north, Jonathan has ruled from the South South and now Buhari is ruling from the north, tell me, which of them has done well? It is always from frying pan to power. Talk of ethnicity, Hausa, Yoruba and South South have ruled, what did they achieve? None of them has been able to do anything for their immediate constituency. On religion, Christains and Muslims have ruled and they have failed. If they want to divide us they come with religion, ethnicity and zoning. They would say it is the turn of the South West or South East and I always tell them that our problem is not tribalism or ethnicity we just need a Nigerian with the fear of God and good conscience. We have not seen the Messiah among all these people that are parading themselves up and down.

What of restructuring?

The only thing that can restructure Nigeria is when we have somebody that has conscience, then everything would fall in place. It’s not about national conference or anything. They would come with different languages and plans. Give me an Hausa man or a Yorubaman or an Iboman that is clean and honest, I will support him. But if it is this set of people that have been ruling us since 1960, we may not get it right.

What is your advice to the government of Lagos State on the crisis in its transport sector?

I challenge Alhaji Azeez Abiola aka Istijabah, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo and others to come out to say if they ever sponsored us with what we are doing or have done on resolving the crisis in the state’s transport sector. We called for the repeal of the ex-governors and ex-deputy governors in Lagos State pensions and we submitted a petition to the Governor of the state on that. Somebody said that we were being sponsored by the PDP. They eventually listened to us and we made references to states such as Imo and others that cancelled the pensions totally. If we allow it, we may not feel the pain much now until we have about 10 ex-governors in Lagos State. We did a press conference that it is either Buhari confirm Ibrahim Magu as EFCC the chairman or remove him, we did another one that they should investigate former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, nobody alleged that we were being sponsored then. We did a press conference to tell the Lagos State Governor to stop the crisis in the transport sector that it was getting out of hand. Once you fail to do the right thing you will get the wrong result. Today, we saw some operators of Keke Marwa protesting. We heard that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State has called Istijabah and MC Oluomo to stop their boys from fighting. You cannot sponsor us. When we want to do a programme we could write the Governor to support us. The other day, we did a programme on human rights training and the Ministry of Justice was represented, but they didn’t give us any money. We did a programme on the 2021 local government elections in Lagos State and the state Commissioner of Police was represented, but we were not sponsored. We don’t always say that what the government has done is bad or good. When you do something good, we will commend you, when you do something bad, we will condemn you. Our experience with union politics is that they have moved away from violence to take over power to taking over peacefully and we don’t want violence to return.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...