APC, PDP hold sway in 11 states’ legislative polls

Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have maintained grip on their strongholds in the Saturday’s by-elections across 11 states. In the five states – Lagos, Plateau, Imo, Bayelsa and Cross River – the respective ruling party won the six senatorial seats. While the APC won Lagos, Plateau and Imo senatorial seats, the PDP dominated in Bayelsa (2) and Cross River where three seats were at stake.

In the nine state legislative seats, APC won six in Lagos, Borno, Katsina, Kogi and Bauchi states while the PDP won in Cross River and Enugu states.

The by-election in Zamfara State was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (APC). Interestingly, two widows – Mrs. Amaka Ugwueze and Mrs. Maria Akwaji – will be replacing their husbands at the Enugu and Cross River Assemblies.

The widows on the platform of PDP defeated their APC opponents. Lagos East/Kosofe In Lagos, the immediate past Managing Director of Polaris Bank, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged as the winner of the Saturday’s Lagos East Senatorial byelection. The APC defeated PDP in all the five local government areas in Lagos East senatorial district.

The INEC Returning Officer for the by-election, Prof. Ademola Oremosu of the University of Lagos, declared that Abiru polled a total of 89,204 votes to defeat his rival from the PDP, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi, who scored 11,257 votes.

According to him, out of the total registered voters of 1,261,673 in the district, the total accredited voters was 104,894, the total vote cast was 104,405, the total valid votes was 102,336, while the rejected votes were 2,069. Also, the APC’s Femi Saheed emerged winner of Saturday’s by-election for Kosofe constituency 2 of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Prof. Iyinola Oni of Department of Geography, University of Lagos, who served as INEC Local Government Collation Officer for the byelection in Kosofe, said APC candidate polled 12,494 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr. Sikiru Alebiosu of the PDP, who got 2,068 votes. Plateau South In Plateau South Senatorial District By-election, a female Professor of French with the University of Jos and APC candidate, Nora Daduut, emerged winner of the byelection.

The by-election was conducted to fill the vacuum created by the death of Senator Ignatius Longjan which occurred on February 9. INEC’s Returning Officer and Deputy Vice Chancellor, Federal University Lafia, Prof. Idris Amali, declared that Daduut polled 83,151 votes to defeat her closest challenger and former Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Mr. George Daika of the PDP, who scored 70,838 votes; a margin of 12,313 votes

. He said that the total number of accredited voters for the election was 159,191, while votes cast were 157,803. According to him, the valid votes were 155,659 while 2,144 votes were rejected

. Apart from the APC and the PDP, eight other political parties also participated in the election.

Imo North The Imo North Senatorial by-election ended yesterday without a Senator emerging for the senatorial district. Announcing the outcome of the election at the INEC office in Owerri, the Returning Officer for the election, Hakeem Adikum, declared the APC winner of the Imo North by-election without returning any candidate.

Adikum announced that the APC scored 36,811 votes, while Emmanuel Okewulonu of the PDP came second with 31,903 votes. After reeling of the figures scored by various political parties and their candidates, Adikum said: “I hereby return the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the by-election held in Imo North on Saturday,

December 5.” While PDP won in Obowo LGA where its candidate hails from, the Returning Officer said that APC won in Okigwe, Onuimo, Isiala Mbano, Ehime Mbano and Ihitte/Uboma LGAs.

The Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof .Francis Ezeonu, told journalists that the electoral umpire was unable to return any candidate from APC as winner of the election because of several court orders for and against Araraume and Ibezim of the APC’ both of who are still locked in a legal battle over who is the bona fide APC candidate for the election.

An Abuja Federal High Court had, on Friday, barred Ibezim for life from contesting elections, asking INEC to reject his nomination over alleged perjury occasioned by questionable credentials submitted to INEC under oath, as the Federal High Court sitting in Owerri nullified Araraume’s candidacy as the APC flag bearer for the election. Cross River North/Obudu Assembly In Cross River, the PDP tightens its grip on the state’s politics as it defeated APC in a landslide in the Cross River North Senatorial by-election.

The Collation Officer for the by-election, Prof. Ameh Akoh of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ikwo, Ebonyi, declared that Dr. Stephen Odey polled 129,207 votes to defeat eight other candidates.

Akoh said the APC candidate, Mr. Joe Agi (SAN) scored 19,165 votes to emerge second while the candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Mr Gregory Agam, came third with 388 votes. The senatorial by-election

followed the death of Senator Rose Oko. The PDP candidate, Mrs. Maria Akwaji, also won the Obudu State Constituency seat in the House of Assembly. Akwaji obtained a total of 32,166 votes to defeat her closest rival, Mr. Abor Adaji, of APC who scored 3,546 votes. Akwaji is the wife of the late Goodwin Akwaji who died in July in the wake of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

By the result, she takes over the seat of her husband as member representing Obudu State Constituency. According to INEC, nine political parties contested in the senatorial by-election and six in the Assembly byelection. Bayelsa West, Central Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has clinched the Bayelsa West Senatorial District seat.

INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Ekechukwe Okeke, Dean of Humanities, Federal University of Technology, Otuoke, returned Dickson as the Senatorelect having polled 115,257 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Hon. Peremobowei Ebebi of APC who polled 17,541.

In Bayelsa Central, Cleopas Moses of the PDP won the senatorial election. Moses polled 44,707 votes against APC’s Abel Ebifomowei who got 7,812. APC wins Bauchi, Kogi, Katsina, Borno In Bauchi and Kogi states, the APC won the by-elections for the state House of Assembly.

Bala Lukshi of APC was declared the winner of the state assembly by-election into Dass constituency of Bauchi State. Prof. Ahmed Mohammed of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, the returning officer, said that the APC candidate polled 12,299 votes while Lawal Wundi of PDP scored 11,062 votes.

The by-election into the Dass constituency was sequel to the death of the former member Musa Baraza (APC), who was killed on August 13, by gunmen. In Kogi, INEC declared APC’s Egbunu Atule as the winner of the Ibaji Local Government constituency byelection of Kogi. INEC Returning Officer, Prof Rotimi Ajayi, declared that Atule polled 8,515 votes to emerge winner of the poll while the PDP candidate, Mr. Daniel Enefola, came second having scored 4,565 votes. The election was conducted to fill the vacancy created by the death of John Abah also of the APC, which occurred in June.

In Borno, the APC won the Bayo and Nganzai state constituencies. The vacuum was created with the death of Hon. Jauro Audi and Hon. Wakil Bukar in March. Announcing the results in Briyel, headquarters of Bayo Local Government, the INEC Returning Officer declared Maina Maigari of the APC winner with 15,484 votes to defeat six other political parties. PDP secured 2,249 votes.

Also in Gajiram, Nganzai Local Government, APC’s Mahommed Gajiram won the state assembly seat with 8,885 votes and returned elected while the PDP got 240 votes. In Katsina, the by-election for Bakori state constituency seat was won by Dr. Ibrahim Kurami of APC.

The returning officer, Prof. Aminu Kankia declared Kurami of APC as the winner having scored 20,446 votes.

His closet rival, Alhaji Aminu Magaji of PDP polled 11,356 votes. The by-election was to fill the vacant seat of Bakori state assembly constituency seat whose former occupant, Abdulrazaq Tsiga died in May.

PDP wins in Enugu In Enugu, the PDP candidate, Mrs. Amaka Ugwueze, has been declared winner of the Isi-Uzo state assembly by-election conducted on Saturday.

According to results declared by INEC returning officer, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwachukwu, Ugwueze scored 11,097 votes to defeat the closest rival and APC candidate, Engr. MacDonald Ejiofor Okwo, who scored 2,293 votes. Mrs. Ugwueze is the widow of the member of the House of Assembly that represented the constituency until his death early this year during COVID-19.

Inconclusive election, INEC officials missing in Zamfara Two ad-hoc members of staff recruited by INEC as Presiding Officers for the December 5 State House of Assembly by-election in Zamfara have been declared missing. Prof. Ibrahim Magawata, the Returning Officer for the election which was to fill the vacant seat of Bakura constituency, has also declared the exercise inconclusive.

The election was conducted in the 10 Wards of Bakura Local Government, but Prof. A’isha Bawa, Registration Area Supervisor for Bakura Ward 001, while submitting her report to the Returning Officer at the collation centre in Gusau, announced that two INEC ad hoc staff were missing.

She also said that she was yet to receive results from the two polling units the officers handled. So far, the PDP polled 18,645 votes while APC scored 16,464 votes in the by-election. Meanwhile, INEC has fixed December 9 for the rerun into the Bakura state constituency of Zamfara State.

