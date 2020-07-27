APC, PDP in war of words over bloody palace attack

Nigeria’s leading political parties – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) – yesterday traded words over the bloody clash between their supporters in Benin, the Edo State capital, at the weekend. The clash erupted outside the palace of Oba Ewuare II of Benin Kingdom, where Governor Godwin Obaseki had visited in company with PDP governors and national leaders of the party.

The incident reportedly left many persons injured and several vehicles destroyed amid gunshots. Both the PDP and APC accused each other of masterminding the clash which has further heightened tension ahead of the September 19 governorship election in the state. While the PDP declared that the incident was designed to eliminate its national leaders and elected governors in Edo State, the PDP alleged that the opposition was responsible for the clash.

Speaking at a press conference in Benin, the PDP National Vice Chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih, said it was evident APC was behind the attack. Orbih stated that there was no official APC event slated in the Oba’s palace or anywhere in Benin that was so communicated in line with INEC guidelines to warrant the presence of opposition party supporters in the area.

He said: “There was no official communication to the security agencies and the palace that APC was also going to have event at the palace. “I want to place it on record that the visit was officially communicated to the Palace and the various security agencies as PDP leaders’ visit that included the party’s National Chairman, members of the National Working Committee, Governors of Rivers, Sokoto, Delta, and, of course, the host Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“This action, to my mind, was aimed at throwing the country into crisis. The security breach must be investigated and all those connected with it must be arrested and tried in accordance with the laws. “The APC-organised attack at the Palace is, in our view, a political mutiny against constituted authority, capable of causing interstate conflict and war between Edo State and the affected states of the governors that were marked down for elimination.”

Orbih further alleged that “there have been several videos in the cyberspace where these thugs have been instructed, directed and motivated to intimidate and cause chaos and mayhem in the state.”

He urged security agencies to swing into action to bring all those connected with the incident to book, saying “choosing the Palace to unleash evil plans is an abomination and a total disrespect to our royal majesty and highly respected traditional institution.”

“We condemn the attack and wanton destruction of PDP members’ vehicles and property by these hooligans in broad daylight in the vicinity of the palace of our revered Oba,” he added.

The PDP leader, however, commended the leaders, members and supporters of the Edo State chapter of the party for their maturity and for restraining themselves from retaliation in the face of unwarranted attacks and hostilities. He assured that the party would not fold its hands and watch members attack and kill because of their support for Governor Obaseki.

But the Vice Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee of the APC National Campaign Council, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, said the attack was a ploy to arrest and detain the former National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on the eve of the forthcoming governorship election.

He also alleged plans to set fire on the farm of billionaire businessman, Captain Hosa Okunbo, for refusing to back the second term agenda of Obaseki. Obahiagbon said: “We are shocked that after that palace incident, APC’s supporters and all our party members wearing Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s caps and T-shirts were physically assaulted in the streets of Benin and we have those willing to testify to this brazen act of unprovoked street assault. This is unacceptable to us as a party.

How long more can we persuade our teeming party loyalists to hold back? “On the back of conscripting renowned cultists and providing them official cover and funding for wanton violence under the guise of appointment as aides, Mr. Godwin Obaseki is planning to use COVID-19 as a ruse to neuter grassroots leaders of our party, the APC, on the eve of the gubernatorial election by abducting and detaining them in isolation centres – this way, disenfranchising them and forestalling the political force they would deliver in pursuant of APC’s victory.

“Names of prominent leaders of the APC have been compiled to be dealt with, intimidated, harassed, terrorized, physically assaulted, and lacerated by state-sponsored goons.

“Mr. Obaseki is also planning to continue his persecution of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole with trumpedup and inconsequential charges at the 11th hour of electoral politics. “Obaseki’s simple plan is to arraign Oshiomhole for a probe that has been revealed as nothing, but a targeted political witch-hunt and then deny him bail on eve of election to paralyse the APC.”

Meanwhile, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has warned the candidate of the APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, against intimidation and thuggery, during the Edo State governorship election. Wike who is the chairman of the PDP national campaign council for the September 19 election, said the party has commenced investigations into the attack of the party leaders on Saturday at Oba’s palace in Benin.

A statement by secretary of the campaign council, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was “irresponsible for anybody to attempt to harass, intimidate or cause harm to an assemblage of governors and leaders of the PDP, let alone at the palace of the highly reverred Oba of Benin.

“We are already investigating this attempt and if we confirm the involvement of the said businessman, the APC gubernatorial candidate or the said Kabaka, we will not hesitate to take a strong and very decisive action. Enough is Enough”

