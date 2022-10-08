APC, PDP jittery over Obi’s acceptance across Nigeria, says Labour Party’s Akingade

One of the major opposition parties jostling to wrest power from the dominant and established platforms, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the Labour Party. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, the National Legal Adviser of the party, Mr. Oyelekan Akingbade spoke on the upsurge in membership of the party. He expressed the belief that the party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi has all it takes to defeat all comers in 2023: Excerpts…

As one of the parties in the reckoning for power next year, can we have an overview of your impression on preparations being made by INEC towards the forthcoming general elections?

I am not an insider nor am I privy to developments within INEC. My assessment can only be done based on what the commission had promised in the past and what they have actually done. I think they (INEC officials) are doing very well in every step they have taken. They have been spelling out their intentions ahead, especially the guidelines for the election that had been given to all the stakeholders before now. The document contained issues relating to the commencement of campaigns as well as when it would end. It also stated in detail as to when elections are to be held. I am of the view that INEC has been at its best regarding how to see that they conduct free, fair and credible polls. When it comes to the credibility of the election proper, we at the Labour Party don’t habour any doubt or fear regarding the capacity and the competence of INEC to conduct a free and fair election going by their antecedence in Ekiti, Osun and Anambra. I want to believe that they will also leverage and improve on their performance ahead of the forthcoming general election.

You sound optimistic but some people are afraid that considering the list of new RECs and NECs and some of would-be officials of the commission that was sent to the National Assembly for approval, that the integrity of INEC is being compromised as some of them are being accused of being members or sympathizers of the ruling APC?

For me as a person, I speak for myself now. INEC doesn’t employ commissioners. It is not in the place of INEC to do that. It is the business and the privilege granted to the president by the constitution to do that. The reason why the people raised concern was that the loyalty of those that are being nominated is to the APC and not to the country. I was thinking that the President would select from the pool of neutral individuals who are committed and responsible with a track record to be able to push forward confirmation from INEC. What President Buhari has succeeded in doing was to forward names of party men and women to the National Assembly. As it stands considering what INEC has done in the recent past, there is no doubt they have the capacity but the names submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari calls for serious concern.

Has your party taken any position on it?

My party has not taken any position on it but I want to believe that our position will not be far from the thinking that people who are to be confirmed must be neutral Nigerians who don’t have any form of political affiliation, who don’t have fraternity with any political party so as to be able to do the needful by presiding over a free and fair election. The Labour Party is yet to take a decision on that.

Your party seems to have some form of upsurge in terms of acceptance, particularly amongst the youths. What would you describe as the reason for that?

Not only youths, all Nigerians are tired of the spate of mis-governance going on in the country. They are tired of bad leadership. They are tired of the ASUU strike and sundry issues. Nothing is working in Nigeria, so an average Nigerian is tired of the whole system that is not serving them well. The country as it is today is not working. The surge in the membership of the party is a direct response to that. The youths are at the forefront of the campaign for a new Nigeria. They are not the only ones in this agitation. The elderly, men, women, children. All Nigerians are involved in this agitation. All of us are coming together to make sure that we change the narrative of these old men. This is what is responsible.

Does this upsurge give you any hope of possible victory in 2023?

Absolutely! If you go by the level of acceptance of the party by Nigerians, you will discover that the Labour Party will gallantly win the election. I am emphasizing that we are going to win the election gallantly. I am talking about the people. The voters have accepted the party and that is why over time we have continued to call on INEC to conduct free and fair elections. If the election is free and fair, the Labour Party will win any day. This is because we have the majority of Nigerians behind us as we speak now. We have the majority all over the country. We are the party to beat. By His Grace, we are forming the next government in 2023.

Your presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi is well known across the country, would you attribute this upsurge on his decision to join your party?

Absolutely! You cannot take away the personality of Mr. Peter Obi from this surge. Of course, the Labour Party had been in existence since 2006 and I can tell you that we have never had it so good. I am not saying the party was unknown because we had members who had contested and won seats and offices across the country. We still have credible people within the party but the coming of Peter Obi has accelerated the surge in the membership base of the party that we are experiencing now.

The two major political parties have been dismissing the Labour Party as a threat. They say you may have the mass appeal but don’t have the right structure to win the election. What do you have to say to that?

There is something I have discovered about politicians in the country and the way they relate to threats. They usually try to downplay the challenges and give the false impression that all is well. Anyone or any political party in Nigeria today that tries to pretend that it isn’t going through sleepless nights about the turn that our party has taken in the last few months is just deceiving himself. As far as I know, the Labour Party has been givi n g established politicians some sleepless nights as far as the 2023 election is concerned. It is a serious problem for them.

The leaders of the APC and the PDP can’t even sleep. The other day, they resorted to all manner of antics such as direct attacks on our members, unlawful arrests of our members by the security agents. In Lagos, the APC and its agents have been going round asking for people’s PVC numbers. The plan is to cut down the expected number of votes that would come to the Labour Party. They are all jittery and we know but they are trying to deny or downplay the popularity of the Labour Party in the country. They are doing that to their detriment because the Labour Party is on ground.

Apart from former Governor Peter Obi, do you have candidates vying for all the various political parties across the country?

We do. Very recently, some people who tried to join the ruling party were rejected because the Labour Party has consistently maintained the integrity of its candidates. We maintain that any candidate vying for positions in our party must be someone with proven integrity. We are looking for people with the passion to serve Nigerians not the criminals masquerading as politicians. I can say that we are putting forward very credible candidates that are ready to serve the Nigerian people in whatever capacity.

Based on the projections you have made, what kind of outcome are you expecting from next year’s poll?

For the Presidential Election, the Labour Party will score more than 55 per cent of the votes that would be cast by Nigerians. We are projecting to score more than 55 per cent of the votes. I see that being replicated in all the states of the country even during the National Assembly election. The rallies being carried out across the country is a confirmation of this projection. We are expecting that we will win majority seats at the National Assembly.

How do you respond to some elements that brand the Labour Party as being essentially an Igbo party?

The Labour Party is the only party in the country today with structure all over the 36 states of the federation. You also need to know how the party came to being. Those that birthed the idea were members of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria with structures in every ward across the country. These are the same set of people who have come together to join forces with the Labour Party to rescue the country. Our victory is sure and certain.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...