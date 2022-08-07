APC/PDP living in denial, says Abure, LP National Chair

Before May this year, the National Secretariat of the Labour Party on 29, Oke Agbe Street, Abuja remained largely unknown. Before then it used to be at Dabo Plaza which is now occupied by Zenith Labour Party from where Dr. Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State, then only Governor on its platform defected to the People Democratic Party (PDP) in 2014. All that has changed now as the place is now a beehive of activities. The hitherto sleepy duplex apartment is a Mecca of some sort where its National Chairman Julius Abure now holds court. In this interview with ONYEKACHI EZE, he boasts that he would ‘collapse’ the PDP, APC into the LP

Last Friday you won another victory in the court we want to find out, do you suspect there is an external influence to this court matter or is it an internal party crisis?

Well, it will not be out of place if one alludes to the fact there may be some external influence on the matter.

I say so because he filed this matter according to him, in 2020 and he did not pursue it till this time when we are busy with primaries (and) congresses, where we now have a presidential candidate and so on. Secondly, the issues he is raising, he said he was deputy to a Chairman that was elected in 2015. If indeed he was elected in 2015, his tenure would have elapsed. So for him to be talking about that in 2022, you can see that he is seriously being induced. But we are happy, the law is clear and the Court of Appeal (Justices) in their wisdom has decided that there is no basis for that action.

If, as you have said, that there may be some external influence, are you suspecting that it is because of the new movement that Labour Party is experiencing now that people want to put a stop to?

Obviously, our opponents are afraid of us and it is very obvious that the opponents’ hand is there, but we thank God generally, and I appreciate the judicial system for doing what they needed to do by looking at the laws and applying it as it is.

Since last two months or so, since May, there have been new alignments, new movements coming into the Labour Party; how are you managing it?

How are you be able to absorb those influx of people, with the new directives? The truth of the matter is that we have strategically positioned the party for this, we had actually expected that we are going to make a lot of differences in 2023 general election and therefore, we strategically prepared for this upsurge of people. And once you are objective in your leadership, you are open, you are transparent, there is party internal democracy, then you will have less crisis.

The reason why you have crisis in other political parties is because there is no fair play, there is no justice, there is no internal democracy and once you don’t have internal democracy, the result is crisis. In our own convention where the presidential candidate emerged, you saw that all the contending participants, willingly withdrew and supported the current presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and that tells you that once you are open, you are objective, you employ dialogue, you have internal party democracy, you have less of a crisis.

Therefore, we have managed it effectively, and if we also say that we want to change the narratives of how politics is played in Nigeria, if we say we want to lead differently, we should start by example, we should start leading by example by what we do within our political parties and that is what is playing out here.

We are managing the people because if we cannot manage our political party, how we can manage governance, how can we manage people? Nigeria is over 200 million people and therefore we are saying that we will be able to manage 200 million people and if we cannot manage our political party that is not even up to 10 to 20 per cent of 200 million people, then of course it means that we are not ready.

But we are ready and we have managed them effectively, that is why you see people are happy with the party, Nigerians are happy with the party, those who have joined the party are happy with the party, we are forging ahead and getting stronger by the day.

It is like what people see as the face of the Labour Party is Peter Obi, and it appears it is Obi versus other parties. What are the narratives that you are going to change?

Well the Labour Party generally is a brand. Ordinarily, it is a brand, and over the past few years, we have rebranded the party, we have repositioned it, we have strategically positioned it for what we are today. It is not just about Peter. Peter Obi yes, Labour Party yes, they are two sides of the same coin.

As we speak today, you cannot remove Peter Obi from the Labour Party, just as you cannot separate the Labour Party from Peter Obi; they are two sides of a coin. We are the face of Peter Obi and Peter Obi is also the face of the Labour Party; so whichever way you look at, if you say Peter Obi is the face of the Labour Party, you are right. If you say the Labour Party is the face of Peter Obi, you are right.

So whichever way you look at it, whichever point of view you take it, you are right. So whether the Labour Party, whether Peter Obi, its one and the same thing, and when we will win in 2023, it is the Labour Party government that will be in place and we are not just freshers.

You also recall that we had a governor in Ondo State, and till today since the Labour Party left as governor of Ondo State, no other political party has subverted the records that we set in Ondo State.

We heard people saying that the Labour Party is only on social media, there is nothing to show that there is a party called Labour Party aside on social media. If you remove it from social media, where is the Labour Party?

The Labour Party is everywhere. As at today, we are in the nooks and crannies of all local governments, wards, ditto the units, and what is even more, I have maintained severally and I will reiterate, structure is about the people, it is the people that make up the structure of the party.

Human beings are the structure and today Nigerians have left APC and PDP because they have failed. So if any person is still living in euphoria, we have structure. Structure is not the building, it is about human beings, and today as we speak, the party that has the majority of the people is the Labour Party.

Therefore, let us wait and see the results of the 2023 general elections and see the participation that we are going to put, and then you will know whether we have structure or not. The results of the 2023 general election will tell. There is also the issue of the manifesto: up till now nobody has seen or can point out to say this is the Labour Party’s manifesto. What are those issues that you are bringing to the table, that Nigerians are expecting to vote for your people?

Well, the campaign has not started; the manifesto will be unveiled very soon. When the time comes, with the commencement of the campaign, Nigerians obviously will see the manifesto of our party, which we have crafted with the presidential candidate.

Of course the Labour Party has been having an outstanding ideology distinct from all others. Our programmes are distinct, our manifesto is also very clear. But you have heard severally that the presidential candidate has maintained that he is going to move the country from being a consumption country into a production country that in itself symbolises Labour.

If you look at the logo of the party, it is Father, Mother and Child. In a way, the Father, Mother and Child represent the family unit. Essentially, it talks about human beings and all govern- ment policies, government thinking must reflect the yearnings and aspirations of the people. Every government policy must enhance the wellbeing of the people, it is a symbol of industry which is labour. And you cannot talk about moving the country from being a consumption country to a production country without talking about labour.

Labour is key element; it is one of the most important factors of production, and therefore our cardinal programmes are distinct and clear. We want to fight insecurity, we are going to create jobs, we want to lift people out of poverty and we want to fight unemployment. And of course, we have maintained severally and I will say so again, that Labour Party believes that the high level of insecurity we have in the country is a bye-product of poverty, hunger and unemployment.

If you give young people jobs, if you create jobs for young people, you lift people out of poverty, you lift people out of hunger, you will have less insecurity to deal with. If you like, go and procure all the guns in the world and put it in Nigeria, if you don’t address the issue of unemployment, hunger, poverty and embark on improving our education, which is a major resource to your human capital development, then of course you can’t fight insecurity.

The reason we have this high level of insecurity in the country is because we have not paid attention to creation of jobs, we are paying lip service to job creation. Agriculture is there that can give us thousands and thousands of jobs. Today Nigeria is a mono-economy but we have other areas, raw materials, economic activities that we could invest in, thereby diversifying the economy of the country.

As we speak today, some people are mining all sorts of natural resources in the North. Government is aware of this and they have done nothing about it. A lot of industries in the country have shut down.

Kaduna State used to be the home of textile industries but today those industries are no more. And when you don’t engage in productive activities like creation of industries, creating the enabling environment for SMEs, as SME’s to thrive, and of course, you will have a situation where mass of your people will not have jobs, and once you are unable to create jobs for the people, then you have high level of insecurity and crisis in your hands.

When we hear about labour, we talk about masses and the productive sector, the Nigerian Labour Congress and TUC; what support are you getting from NLC and TUC?

It is very clear, they have made their stand very clear. The NLC is working with us very closely; TUC is working also with us very closely. They have created political commissions at the federal level, ditto states, ditto local governments, wards and units, and that is why we also laugh at people when they say that we don’t have structure.

The Nigerian Labour Congress structure, TUC structure have been donated and made available to the Labour Party and they are working very closely. In their numerous press statements, they have stated so categorically and, therefore, we have a very robust working relationship and we hope that they will be with us in this campaign.

That support you are telling us now, we have not yet seen it manifested. There was Ekiti governorship election, and there was another one in Osun. If you check the Labour Party performance, it is far below expectations.

What are those strategies you want to bring in 2023? Well, in Ekiti we did not have a strong candidate. The National Financial Secretary of the party was the candidate in Ekiti and therefore, when you don’t have a strong candidate as a rallying point in Ekiti…

In Osun, well the people in Osun have spoken, it cannot be a yardstick to judge what will play out in the 2023 general elections. We believed that what played out in Osun, the result of Osun will not be used as a basis to determine what plays out in the 2023 general elections.

Aside from Peter Obi, what are the other figures that are contesting on the platform of the Labour Party?

There are very many, I can’t begin to enumerate who and who is in which constituencies, who and who is in the senate, I don’t have those data at my finger tips as we speak.

But we have a lot of seasoned politicians, professionals, academicians, activists who have taken up the tickets of the party, and once the final list of INEC is released, those names will be made available and you will see that they are credible Nigerians; credible, intelligent, articulate Nigerians who have what it takes to drive the process of development for the country.

The campaign will start next month, September 27th, what are you preparations towards the campaign proper?

We are getting our campaign materials ready. The manifesto is on the way, every other material, we are working on it and I believe that when the campaign starts we will heat the ground running and do what we need to do to mobilise Nigerians to vote for Labour Party.

Talking about war chest, do you have the war chest to go round the country?

Well, the people are the war chest and you can see that people are already campaigning for the party.

Campaigns have not started, people are printing banners themselves, people are donating vehicles themselves, people are donating offices, people are volunteering themselves, people are volunteering to be our agents in the polling units and wards, and therefore, we believe that we will do what we need to do as a party to be able to mobilise Nigerians to vote for the party.

We will traverse the nooks and crannies of the country and ensure that we do what we need to do in order to have the winning.

