APC, PDP, LP, others in final push for Northern votes

With less than 2 weeks to the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is making an inroad into the Northern states. This is even as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the cabal, which Governor Nasir El- Rufai of Kaduna State said were behind the current upheavals the country is going through, are also fighting back. It would be recalled that there is a hiccup with the naira redesign of the N1000, N500 and N200 notes, which has led to cash crunch and fuel scarcity. Both have combined to make life hellish for Nigerians.

Governor El – Rufai had told a bewildered nation that some elements in Aso Villa, who were bent on ensuring that the APC loses the election, were behind the policy. Sunday Telegraph checks revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari, has been under pressure to come out and demonstrate to core loyalists of the camp of the party’s standard bearer, Bola Tinubu. This, he did recently with what they refer to in the Tinubu camp as the Lafia Declaration. Not only did Buhari attend the Nasarawa rally, he declared that Tinubu is the next president. He said: “Asiwaju, you are going to win through and through. You are the next president of Nigeria.

I trust in your dedication and service.” Those who should know confided in the newspaper that before then, Tinubu’s loyalists, were not satisfied with the aloofness of the president, who seemed to distanced himself from the campaign and as well as the statement credited to him in an interview that he is solidly behind the naira redesign as no person would be allowed to mobilise resources to intimidate Nigerians at the polls during election and that they were free to elect any candidate of their choice.

“This is the legacy I want to leave behind,” he had said. However, the other people called the cabal also did not give up as they won part of the game with the recent soft landing the Supreme Court gave the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, as the authentic candidate of the Yobe North Senatorial District. One of our sources said: “Everyone was surprised that the Supreme Court could go the other way; that the Supreme Court has the backing of the Cabal.” But the Tinubu camp is not leaving anything to chances as Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and El- Rufai are leading the camp in fighting back.

This, our source continued, “is based on their own ambition as they are likely to succeed Tinubu after 8 years. They will be in better position to succeed him as presidency will return to the North. By then, it would be said that they should be supported since they did similar thing for the South.” However, there is looming large challenge from the PDP, which is banking on the massive votes it hopes to reap from the North. The party believes that apart from Kano and Kaduna states, all other states are available for them to take. Our source said:”Benue, Plateau and Taraba, which have sizeable or dominant Christian population, Kebbi and Nigeria have significant/ sizeable population too.

“The fuel scarcity and the sufferings in the land are hunting the APC. The policy that is hurting the people badly with pockets of protests in some parts of the country are some of the crests on which PDP are riding. Our source continued: “There is pressure on the President and the APC government to act fast and push the implementation of the currency and cash swap till June.

It has also given marching order to the NNPC to ease the fuel scarcity. “APC believes some of the gains recorded by the Buhari administration would be erased by the current crisis as PDP makes in road into the North.” Part of the game plan, Sunday Telegraph learnt, is that some tendencies in the APC are pushing for a postponement of the election, with the recent increase in violence in the North East as well as killings in the North Western State of Katsina and North Central of Benue State is with the purpose of stoking an Interim Government and for election not to hold on scheduled.

But this notwithstanding, the National Council of State, when it met on Saturday, after briefing from the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, said that election would hold on schedule but that the CBN should either print more new notes or allow the old ones to circulate along with the new.

