APC/PDP nomination forms, height of political insensitivity, open invitation to thievery – Afenifere

The pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has lashed out at the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the exorbitant price tags both parties placed on nomination forms for aspirants seeking to contest the parties’ tickets ahead of the 2023 election.

According to the foremost Yoruba group in a statement issued by Sola Ebiseni, its General-Secretary, the prices placed on the nomination forms were the height of political insensitivity and open invitation to thievery.

APC had pegged its presidential nomination and expression of interest forms at N100 million and that of governorship at N50 million while the PDP presidential nomination form cost at N40 million and governorship, N21 million.

Ebiseni, in the statement, stressed that the action of both parties was a move to shut ordinary Nigerians out of governance and politics.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...