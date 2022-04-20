News

APC/PDP nomination forms, height of political insensitivity, open invitation to thievery – Afenifere

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

The pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has lashed out at the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the exorbitant price tags both parties placed on nomination forms for aspirants seeking to contest the parties’ tickets ahead of the 2023 election.

According to the foremost Yoruba group in a statement issued by Sola Ebiseni, its General-Secretary, the prices placed on the nomination forms were the height of political insensitivity and open invitation to thievery.

APC had pegged its presidential nomination and expression of interest forms at N100 million and that of governorship at N50 million while the PDP presidential nomination form cost at N40 million and governorship, N21 million.

Ebiseni, in the statement, stressed that the action of both parties was a move to shut ordinary Nigerians out of governance and politics.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Katherine Estrella Lists 5 Glam Secrets No Instagram Star Wants to Reveal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Katherine Estrella is a big name in the world of models. Many assumptions are made of aspiring models and prejudices for those who are yet to venture into the modeling industry. This is not the story of Katherine Estrella. Estrella was born in the Dominican Republic, and even at a young age, she foresaw her […]
News Top Stories

Tier 1 banks extend dominance as assets hit N38.5trn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

      Tier 1 deposit money banks’ dominance in Nigeria’s banking industry, especially in terms of assets, appears to be getting bigger, findings by New Telegraph show. The country’s five Tier 1 lenders are Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), FBN Holdings and United Bank for Africa (UBA).   New Telegraph’s analysis […]

lai Mohammed)
News

Lai Mohammed didn’t fund gov’s election – Kwara APC insists

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Kwara State Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Mustapha Ishowo, has denied the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, provided the money used by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his election campaign in 2019. Addressing a press conference yesterday in Ilorin, Ishowo, a principal officer of the party in 2019, berating […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica