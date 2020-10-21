News

APC: PDP sponsoring #EndSARS protest 

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

As the #EndSARS protest continues, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of sponsoring the protest directly or indirectly.

 

According to the APC, it would rather place on record how PDP and it’s leaders are directly and indirectly sponsoring the protest and playing politics with the development.

 

In a statement issued Wednesday by the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena asking APC and the Presidency to take responsibility in the killings, said: “Since the protest started, the PDP elements have taken over the social media making various unguarded assertions thereby fuelling the protest.

“It is on record that one of the leaders of #EndSARS protest in Akwa Ibom State three days ago publicly admitted that the state governor, Udom Emmanuel, gave N4 million for onward sharing to the protesting youth in Uyo, the state capital.

“Kufre Carter, one of the organisers of the protest reportedly said he got a call from the governor’s aide on youth matters whom he said told him that the governor gave N4 million to be shared to the protesters.”

Further, Nabena said: “The APC caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has righly noted the hidden agenda in the #EndSARS protests.

“Like our Chairman said all leaders (including PDP leaders) should know that it is only when the country exists in peace that one can achieve their goals, you cannot be a leader through chaos, it will not be well.
“We, however, repeat our appeal to the protesting youths to give dialogue and peace a chance while ignoring insensitive fuelling by the PDP.”

