APC, PDP structures won’t give S’East power in 2013 – Alozie

Alozie Alozie, who is the Director General of Atiku Campaign Stream, in this interview with OLA JAMES, speaks on the race for the 2023 presidency and the call for restructuring of Nigeria

What is your take on the race for the 2023 presidential, which has commenced even when the election is more than two years from now, especially the clamour by the South-East to produce the next president?

Sincerely speaking, I agree completely with my Igbo brothers and sisters that the presidency should shift to the South-East, and I doubt if there is any true son of Igbo land that wouldn’t wish the same. However, this is power and politics. Power is negotiated and lobbied for. You don’t really get power by just asking for it or just simply on the basis of morals, No! It’s my personal opinion that the Igbo should negotiate and lobby for the presidency, but I doubt if that would happen come 2023. If it does, however, I will be very happy. Also as an Igbo man, I know that what we really need is good governance and a responsible government. My people can actually strive and succeed even without being the president but as long as whoever is the president understands how to manage the nation’s economy. Ndigbo need sound economic policies, a business friendly atmosphere, security, education and above all, an environment to live peacefully and showcase our God given talents as entrepreneurs and experts in the various fields of endeavor.

Do you see an Igbo emerging as president in 2023?

Based on the structures of the two major political parties in Nigeria, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC), I doubt if it would possible for an Igbo man to emerge president come 2023.

What are the chances of former Vice- President Atiku Abubakar becoming the president in 2023?

Just like my people from the South-East, I also believe that power should also shift to North-East geopolitical zone because they are yet to produce a president. From the North East, Atiku Abubakar has got all that it takes to not only be the president of Nigeria but any other country of the world, including the United States. He has the clout, exposure and relationships that cut across all the zones and tribes in Nigeria. No doubt, as at today, he stands out as the most detribalized Nigerian with close family ties across the three major tribes in Nigeria – Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba. Atiku. Also has the right international friendship needed to bring back those big international companies that left Nigeria in droves some years ago. Above all, the Adamawa state born political juggernaut understands our economy; he understands our diversities and has a better understanding of our challenges with proven solutions. My personal opinion is also that Atiku stands out as the only living Nigerian politician that will restructure the country if elected as president and the most important of all is that I strongly believe that an Atiku presidency is a sure bet to ushering in a youth based government in Nigeria. Atiku remains the most liberal, cerebral and most popular politician in Nigeria today. His presidency will automatically place Nigeria on the right path of sustainable development because he will engage Nigeria;s best brains and experts both home and abroad.

It’s being rumoured that President Muhammadu Buhari will anoint his successor. What do you make of that belief?

I don’t believe that President Buhari has appointed or anointed anybody to succeed him. But I strongly believe that Mr. President would want Nigerians to choose their leader come 2023

Nigerians are clamouring for the removal of the service chiefs, what is your take on that?

I think that the service chiefs have all given their best, so my take is that fresh hands and new ideas should be given a chance.

