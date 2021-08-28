‘APC, PDP terminally ill, will become irrelevant in 2023’

Even when I came out and was asked, I said Obasanjo has inalienable right as a Nigerian to look for any position provided it is constitutional and I added if after Obasanjo, Iyabo Obasanjo is the best candidate that Nigerians can have, so be it. So can I now come today and contradict myself? No. The question I want to ask all these personalities you mentioned are they Nigerians? Are they constitutionally allowed to run for the office of the president? If they are, let them bring out the money, may be some of them stole, and share it to the ordinary people like me. We would want to take. So let them come out, this is a democracy it is now left for me and you that is why I said it is the question of followership and the leaders. Me and you as followers must decide considering several factors and variables who to vote for. From where is that person? What is the person’s pedigree, what has he done to merit this? We can now assess those who emerge as candidates but if I go and start talking about personalities; Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Tinubu, Fayemi, Yahaya Bello, etc, I will be subjective.

Do you believe in the zoning of Nigeria presidency?

Again, I want to take you back. You have interviewed me several times and you know my position. I was in the Constituent Assembly in 1987, Constitutional Conference in 1994, President Goodluck Jonathan’s National Conference in 2014 and I was one of those, all these years, that stood against zoning. I have always said that political dialogue and ability to have a large heart, to accommodate every Nigerian should be our criteria for choosing a candidate. Somebody with vision, somebody with foresight, somebody that when he gets there you will be comfortable that you are protected should be the President of Nigeria. If I go and now say you must produce a Mende man as a President, the tribe l come from, it means when he becomes President he is only going to be the President for Mende people and that is not what we want for Nigeria. That is why we are having issues.

Are you saying that the President doesn’t have a good heart to accommodate Nigerians?

Well, that is your own interpretation but I see it because a lot of people are crying marginalisation, a lot of people cry exclusion, a lot of people cry that there is no communication between the leaders and the governed. That is what I hear every day.

Government in Nigeria today seems to have fallen; nobody seems to be the rallying point of governance. No one central rallying point for governance unlike the time of President Obasanjo. What is your take on this?

You voted for them. Why should you vote for the wrong people you are accusing now? Why didn’t you vote for people like me whose house is open to you and you can come in? When it is time to vote you look for who has the highest amount of money yet you don’t even know where the money is coming from. You have seen AMCON, they seized my residence, my office you saw it was seized. Frankly speaking, the issue is how our leaders emerge; we never had a political system through which leaders are incubated and thrown up to the people, you can just go to the dustbin and pick one idiot and say he is minister, he is commissioner, he is this or that and tomorrow he says he wants to be a President because he has stolen money. Look at us, for 42 years we have been in the struggle to emancipate the common people because we have not stolen money, because we have no mansions and you counted over 10 people that want to be Nigeria’s President, you didn’t put me, you didn’t recognise my struggles, you did recognise my IQ, you didn’t recognise my vision, you didn’t recognise my large heart for accommodating people like you under my Mango tree. So, this is where our problems lie.

Some of the people you are mentioning ordinarily should not even be councillors let alone chairmen of local government councils.

In 2015 you supported the former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso to clinch the ticket of the APC. Now who is in your mind that when he becomes President it will be good for Nigeria?

I can tell you that because that will be my personal opinion. The issue is beyond that. If you are asking for my personal opinion I will tell you l will vote for any ticket that has Peter Obi on it for several reasons but that will be my personal opinion and now looking at the country how can I advise Nigerians to think the way I am thinking. So, for now I don’t have any candidate until I see them lined up.

The level of insecurity in Kaduna State is becoming worrisome; one would have thought that the governor would be in charge…

My friend please wait, it is because you don’t know what is happening. If you know the level of insecurity in Southern Adamawa, the level of insecurity in Taraba that you journalists never report, the level of insecurity in Niger, in Zamfara, in Sabo Birin, a local government in Sokoto State, you would know that Kaduna is a child’s play. It is because Kaduna is before your eyes that you people report that one as journalists. You don’t go to these places and you don’t know how many people are being killed every day. Can’t you see the frustration of the Governor Katsina State, Aminu Masari, who as a leader came out and gave up and said ‘look l can’t do anything and let everybody defend himself.’ That is frustration. Masari is reasonable, calm and one of the very few leaders that we have, that you can trust. For him to vent anger like that, you should know where we are coming from. Is that not frustration?

What is you assessment of the Vice President and reports claiming that he wants to be President?

You are not being honest. If you are the Vice President and you have tasted that environment call Aso Villa, won’t you want to be oga there? I don’t want to comment on that but I’m just trying to tell you the reality that whoever is Vice President his last ambition is to be President. But that should also depend on democracy whether you and l in our own judgement would endorse that person or not because there were several Vice Presidents who contested elections and lost in Africa, even in Ghana your neighbours.

But he has denied the talk that he wants to be President…

He denied the ambition or allegation, maybe, for today. You don’t know what he is going to say tomorrow, you don’t know politicians. You know I am not a politician or I am not a good one because you read me straight. Before coming here you know Buba Galadima, you know what he is likely going to say. You have in mind what I’m going to say on every issue even before you came.

Have you in any way thought of mending fence with your friend, the President of Nigeria?

You are not following contemporary Nigerian environment. We are not fighting, I am his grade one adviser because whatever I say about this government there would be something for him to learn from. Because nobody says that, to that extent I am his best friend up till tomorrow. Having said this if you are current you could have seen all over the world from China, from America, the UK they called me that I attended Yusuf Buhari’s marriage ceremony in Bichi. It doesn’t matter whether I did or I didn’t but that goes to confirm to you that people all over the world believe that we are still friends; we may differ in opinions or in how we approach certain national issues.

Like this: Like Loading...