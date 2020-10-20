APC, PDP trade blames over attack on Oyetola

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State yesterday engaged in accusation and counter-accusation over an attack on Governor Gboyega Oyetola by hoodlums on Saturday during End- SARS protest in the state. While the PDP blamed Oyetola and his party for fathering thugs named “State Boys,” the APC in a counter-accusation described the opposition’s claim as illogical, empty and far from the reality.

A statement by the acting Chairman of PDP in Osun, Mr. Sunday Bisi, said Oyetola should look at himself in the mirror and reflect with some regret of shame, having fathered the thugs personally and collectively in APC and with odious effrontery of christening them as “State Boys.” The PDP maintained that Oyetola as the chief security officer of the state lacked the nerve or security intelligence support to name those behind the purported attack on his life more than almost 48hours after the incident had shown the development of evil and small-mindedness in open thuggery Oyetola and his henchmen in APC had inflicted on the state.

Bisis said: “It is pertinent to remind Governor Oyetola of similar attack carried out by thugs belonging to other faction of his party during the 2020 New year Eve celebration at Freedom Park Osogbo, where his security guards and thugs loyal to him had to expend several rounds of live bullets to get him spirited out of the scene.

“We in Osun PDP wish to advise Mr governor to bury unnecessary ego in his veins and apologize to the helpless parents whose families have been thrown into perpetual mourning with the felling of their children by the bullets of his aides while again trying to ferry him to safety from the hands of his APC nurtured State Boys, whose factional fight for supremacy generated the heated atmosphere for the bloody mayhem during the hitherto peaceful protests.” But in a swift reaction, APC’s Directorate of Publicity, Research and Strategy in a statement signed by Kunle Oyatomi yesterday, stated that it was unfortunate for the PDP to have that ‘irrational thinking.’

He said: “It’s stupid to sell a dummy, and expecting that the good people of Osun will believe your cock and bull story that Oyetola sponsored hoodlums to attack himself. Please tell that to the marines.

The Governor is a peaceloving man. He walked with the protesters until the agents of darkness infiltrated the group and wreak havoc. That’s hard sell. “It is even better for PDP in Osun to keep mute than fabricating unfounded lies purposely to misinform the publics, adding that the opposition’s claim not only lack merit but confused and absurd.”

