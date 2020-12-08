News

APC, PDP trade words over botched Bakura by-election

  • INEC: We’ve found our missing staff

 

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State yesterday traded words over the results of Saturday’s local government election, which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared inconclusive.

 

The parties engaged in accusations as to what was responsible for INEC’s stand on the election. At a press conference in Gusau, the state capital, Chairman of the campaign committee for Bakura byelection in the PDP, Senator LawaliDanIya, saidtheoppositionAPC, having learntthat it would lose the by-election, had swung into action, allegedly destroyed election materials at some polling units.

 

Dan Iya contended that formidable records had it that when APC supporters, alongside armed thugs, stormed the various polling centres, carting away some election materials after dispersing the voters who were on the queue waiting to vote.

 

“It was unfortunate that APC supporters were caught with sophisticated devices as they disrupted the voting process, especially wherever they learnt that they were losing ground, they dispersed and even sometimes set the units ablaze.

 

“They were also caught indisputably at many polling units, illegally inserting numerous ballot papers into ballot boxes after using every means to scare eligible voters away; at some points they even killed our supporters,” the senator contended.

 

But in a swift reaction that day, the leader of the opposition APC, former Governor Abdulaziz Yari, argued that the ruling PDP had hired armed thugs with a view to forcefully gaining weight in the by-election through the snatching of ballot boxes and unnecessary creation of violence.

 

Yari, whoalleged thatPDP officials and top ranking officers of the state government had shamelessly disrupted the by-election conducted last Saturday, said: “To the knowledge of every voter in Bakura, stategovernmentvehicleswereused inconveying armed thugs.”

 

He further alleged when the PDP knew that they were going to lose the election, the party had no alternative than to engage in every illegal means of destroying the entire process so that they would obliterate all traces of their involvement, while pointing accusing fingers at APC supporters in the process.

 

“I am optimistic that with justice and security, APC will win the by-election, our people are law abiding and peace loving, and we have the support of voters in Bakura as it has been the stronghold of our great party,” Yari has assured.

 

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said its ad hoc staff who were declared missing in last Saturday’s by-election in Zamfara State had been found.

