APC, PDP trade words over jailed INEC returning officer in Akwa Ibom

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disagreed with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on whose account the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial Election in 2019, Prof. Peter Ogban was jailed.

A high court in Akwa Ibom State on account of the electoral malpractices case brought by INEC sentenced the Professor of Soil in the University of Calabar to three years imprisonment. The court found him guilty of altering results of the election to favour the APC against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

But reacting to the judgment, the APC, through its former Deputy National Publicity, Yekini Nabena said the account of the story was not right. According to Nabena, in a statement he issued in Abuja yesterday, the opposition party influenced the story against APC and its candidate in the election, Senator Godswill Akpabio. Nabena said, “We celebrate the Court’s pronouncement jailing one of the agents of the PDP used against our candidate (Akpabio) in the Senatorial election in Akwa Ibom North- West in 2019.

“We always believe that if a lie goes for twenty years, the truth will meet it one day. “This judgement is significant in the sense that others like Prof. Ogban in the system should henceforth know that under the present APC-led Federal Government justice will always prevail.”

Like this: Like Loading...