APC, PDP trade words over violent clash in Ondo

Following the violent clash that occurred between youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, both parties have accused each other of masterminding the attack.

According to the ruling APC, suspected thugs of the opposition, PDP had placed the state capital under siege as they had allegedly been attacking anyone wearing any attire of the APC or its candidate, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

In a statement issued by the Spokesperson of the Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation, Olabode Richard Olatunde, some leaders of the PDP were behind those that launched the attack.

“The Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation is shocked by this latest reign of violence, wherein some PDP leaders, in brazen display of wickedness and barbarism, supervised attacks on members and supporters of APC at the Obanla Junction in Akure metropolis.

“We note that Obanla Junction is the political base of some PDP chieftains. Therefore, the source of this latest wave of thuggery and violence should not be far-fetched.

“We know that the popularity of the APC candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has become a source of worry to the PDP. But rather than seeking legitimate means to shore up support, the party is bent on decimating the overwhelming and massive support that the APC is enjoying across the state, ahead of Saturday’s Governorship election.”

Meanwhile, the PDP insisted that the APC perpetrated the attack on its members in the state capital in order to scare away potential voters.

While stressing that Akure is no doubt the strong base of the candidate of the PDP, the Spokesman of the Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation, Gbenga Akinmoyo said: “We believe this a deliberate attack given that Akure South LGA is a stronghold of Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) and it is aimed at creating major voter apathy amongst the determined electorate, by creating fear of endangering their lives if they go out to vote on Saturday.

“The unprovoked attacks have been escalating in the last few weeks and the APC thugs in the absence of arrests or intervention by the law enforcement agencies.”

Reacting to the clash, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed that nobody was killed in the clash and added that investigation had begun to unravel the cause of the incident.

