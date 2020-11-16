News

APC, PDP unite at Tambuwal son’s wedding

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over the weekend, put political differences aside to grace the wedding of Najib Tambuwal, son of Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

 

Najib married a daughter of a former senator representing Kebbi North in the National Assembly, Umar Abubakar Tafida. President Muhammadu Buhari was represented by the Attorney General of the Federal and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

 

About 10 state governors led by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, were present at the wedding.

 

Also, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase was also present. PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus led other officials of the party to the ceremony.

 

The religious were not left out. Catholic Bishop Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Bishop Mat-thew Hassan-Kukah and National President of the Jama’atul Izalatul Bidi’a Wa Ikamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, also attended.

 

The presidential ambition of Sokoto State governor resonated at the occasion. There were banners and posters bearing “Tambuwal for President, 2023” on display. ASUU to Akeredolu: You’re starving AAUA of fund

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NIPOST to FIRS: Stamp Duty money collected in TSA

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

…says CBN opened collection account   The raging tussle between the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) over Stamp Duty collection continued yesterday with fresh revelation by NIPOST that the payment account was opened by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). NIPOST stated that it does not have access to whatsoever […]
News

N’Korea prepares anti-South leaflets amid heightened tensions

Posted on Author Reporter

    North Korea is gearing up to send propaganda leaflets over its southern border, denouncing North Korean defectors and South Korea, its state media said on Saturday, the latest retaliation for leaflets from the South as bilateral tensions rise. Enraged North Korean people across the country “are actively pushing forward with the preparations for […]
News

Orji Kalu: Izuogu’s death, a national loss

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, yesterday in Abuja, described the death of renowned scientist and car inventor, Dr Ezekiel Izuogu, as a huge loss to Nigeria. In a statement issued by the Office of the Senate Chief Whip, Kalu said Izuogu would be remembered for his contributions to the development of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: