APC, PDP unite at Tambuwal son’s wedding

Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over the weekend, put political differences aside to grace the wedding of Najib Tambuwal, son of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Najib married the daughter of the former senator representing Kebbi North in the National Assembly, Umar Abubakar Tafida.

President Muhammadu Buhari, was represented by the Attorney General of the Federal and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

About 10 state governors, led by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, were present at the wedding, so also was Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus led other officials of the party to the ceremony.

The religious were not left out. Catholic Bishop Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan-Kukah and National President of the Jama’atul Izalatul Bidi’a Wa Ikamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, also attended.

The presidential ambition of Sokoto State governor resonated at the occasion.

There were banners and posters bearing “Tambuwal for President, 2023” on display at the event.

