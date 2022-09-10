APC, PDPhavefailed, 2023willbedefiningmomentfor Nigeria, says Johnson NNPP’s campaign spokesman

Activities are set to commence in the political landscape with many political parties revving up their political machinery in readiness for the forthcoming General Elections. The spokesman of the Presidential Campaign Council of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Mr. Ladipo Johnson in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO talked about the chances and plans of the party. Excerpts…

Your party seems to be witnessing an upsurge in terms of acceptance and appeal across the country. Do you think this will translate to electoral victory for the party?

I believe it would translate into electoral victory for us. We are building on the successes that we have had. We are building and putting our structures in place for the battle ahead. As we approach the election the people of Nigeria will begin to see and accept our party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), as the veritable platform for bringing positive change to the country.

They will accept and relate positively with the candidature of Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as a capable leader because they know that he is competent, has the capacity and the political will to take the difficult decisions that must be taken to move this country forward. Yes, we believe that the groundswell of support that we are enjoying, the momentum that is building up, we believe will eventually lead to victory in 2023.

From your submission, you seem very upbeat but considering the fact that the APC and the PDP are well entrenched with structures across the nooks and crannies of the country, don’t you think that the NNPP has a lot of work to do to match these two seeming political giants?

Yes, I am upbeat and that we have a lot of work to do. We have to improve on the structures that we have on the ground and broaden our base. We can do these things in the next few months before the elections. As I said, the work has been going on. I believe that the elections this time around will be a defining moment for the country. The people of Nigeria will realise that the APC and the PDP have disappointed them. We are not where we should be. They know that Musa Kwankwaso is a man who has the capacity to take the decisions that need to be taken and push the country in the right direction that it should go. Yes we are upbeat, we know that the APC and the PDP are there but despite the fact that the parties have been around for some time, we know that by God’s grace, victory would be ours.

I asked that question based on the fact that there is limited time between now and the next election for the NNPP to perform the needed miracle. Do you think you have enough time to broaden your base?

Yes, I believe we have the time. A day is a long time in politics. We already have our structures in place and work has been going on. The campaigns begin on September 28, and that would run through to February 24, 2023. We have the time, we have the clear path and we have our strategies in place. We will work with our strategy according to the timetable and we believe that will guarantee us victory at the polls to enable us to serve the people of the country. We also believe that there would be an upward trajectory in the acceptance of our party across the country. As soon as the campaigns begin, you will see our presidential candidate and all other candidates of the NNPP sending our message of hope to the people. Not just at the state level but also at the ward, local government and state levels. Yes, we are working hard to improve.

If I may ask you, what are the specific plans of your party for the country if voted into power?

Without preempting the manifesto which the presidential candidate will unfold to the public, you will see that we’ve moved swiftly to identify the issue of security. Without proper and adequate security, the economy will not be able to pick up. Investments would not be attracted to the country. Even though the country will also find it difficult to function and make profit.

So, the economy and security are interconnected. Education is a top priority for us. When we talk about education, we are not talking about tertiary education alone. We are looking at developing the sector across board. We are going to do this side by side with vocational education. We have to position the teeming millions of youths in our country to ensure that they are well equipped to be the leaders of Africa.

We have to ensure that we position our youths as entrepreneurs to benefit from entry into the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. The agreement has increased the market for our people. You will find that our message is to bring about a situation whereby there would be human capital development and we would position our people and eventually the country to be a hub for commerce in West Africa and by extension in Africa. A lot of things will also come into light regarding social issues, opportunities and development. The manifesto will be huge but we would narrow it down so that people would be able to tell what we are about.

But do you have the structure to run the election?

Yes, we have the structure to run the election and if I must tell you, politicians in the country are not more than five per cent of the population of the voting public and we are not up to that. So, we have the confidence that the people of the country will realise that 2023 will be a defining moment in Nigeria’s political and electoral history as well as our collective development as a people and a country aspiring to greatness.

