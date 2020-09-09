APC: PGF calls on Buhari, govs to expedite delivery of electoral promises

News

Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the leaders of the party to expedite action on the delivery of electoral promises made to Nigerians.

 

This charge came on the heels of fuel pump price and electricity tariff increase. In a teleconference meeting, the governors also commended the efforts of the Federal Government in providing infrastructure and supporting Nigerians for international jobs.

 

 

A communiqué from the forum signed by the Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, also commended the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), on the stay of execution given by United Kingdom commercial court in respect of the $9.6 billion Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) debt.

Bagudu on electoral promises said: “Forum members unanimously reaffirm commitment to continue to support President  Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Government, APC and all our party leaders to expedite delivery of all our electoral promises to Nigerians.

 

Commending the Federal Government for what it had done so far, the PGF chairman said: “We commend the Federal Government for successfully getting the UK Commercial Court to order stay of execution, which also suspends any penalty against Nigeria in respect of the $9.6 billion Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) debt judgement against Nigeria.

 

“The ruling, which was given by presiding judge, Rose Cranston, of the Royal Courts of Justice Strand, London, is a victory for all Nigerians. Progressive governors in particular commend Nigeria’s legal team led by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN).

 

“In addition, the forum also commends President Muhammadu Buhari for efficiently managing Nigeria’s economy, which has led to giant strides in the execution of major national projects that include the revival of railways, the 2nd Niger Bridge, Ajaokuta Steel, road projects across all parts of the country, among many others.

 

The efficient management of the economy has strengthened the capacity of the Federal Government to control the impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic

