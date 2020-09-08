APC: PGF calls on Buhari, govs. to expedite delivery of electoral promises

Progressive Governors Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders of the party to expedite delivery of electoral promises made to Nigerians.

This charge came at the heels of fuel pump price and electricity tariff increase.

In a teleconference meeting, the governors also commended the efforts of the Federal government in providing infrastructures and supporting Nigerians for international jobs.

The Communiqué from the Forum, signed by the Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu also commended the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) on the stay of execution given by UK Commercial Court in respect of the $9.6 billion Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) debt.

Bagudu on electoral promises said: “Forum members unanimously re-affirm commitment to continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Government, APC and all our party leaders to expedite delivery of all our electoral promises to Nigerians.”

Commending the Federal Government for what it has done so far, the PGF chairman said: “We commend the Federal Government for successfully getting the UK Commercial Court to order stay of execution, which also suspends any penalty against Nigeria in respect of the $9.6 billion Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) debt judgement against Nigeria. The ruling, which was given by presiding judge Rose Cranston of the Royal Courts of Justice Strand, London is a victory for all Nigerians. Progressive Governors in particular commend Nigeria’s legal team led by the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN).”

