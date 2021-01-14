News

APC: PGF DG seeks audit of party

The Director-General of the Progressive Governors’Forum( PGF), SalihuLukman, hascalledfortotal auditingof theAllProgressives Congress (APC) to strengthen theparty’sbureaucracy. Lukman stated this in a statementheissuedyesterday in Abuja. Also in the statement, the director-general called on Nigeria to learn from the United States of American by also strengtheningherinstitutions.

He commended the American political institutions on how they rose above partisanship and ensured that the Trump, was not allowed to subvert the democratic process. Hesaid:“Thereistheneed to undertake an audit of what currently exists as the party’s secretariat, its functions and personnel.

“For instance, how is it structured to provide services to the APC as provided by the constitution of the party? Are there supportive rules providedfortheoperationsof the party bureaucracy? How effectivehastheapplicationof those rules? What is required to strengthen the rules guiding the dischargeof functions of the secretariat? “How are the personnel of the secretariat recruited? Are there standard recruitment guidelines, highlighting qualificationrequirements? Howcan theprocessbestrengthened?

“The third issue is the question of funding. How is the work of the secretariat funded? Once funding is not guaranteed, it will affect the quality of personnel and also theproposalsandrecommendations which they make,” Lukman submitted. According to him, while it was very easy to raise these questions, it was however extremelydifficulttogetthemto the level of actionable consideration by APC leaders.

“The fact that as members of APC, we can raise these issues, present some advantages for the party. As far as PDP is concerned, these are issues that are foreclosed. As a party, PDP has over the years lived in complete denial of all its internal organisational challenges. Therefore, the issue of building the PDP as a strong institution is limited to winning elections, as far as PDP leaders and members are concerned. If anything, the experiences of PDP confirm that winning elections is not the same as strengthening the party. Even with weaker parties, elections can be won,” he added.

