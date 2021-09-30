News

APC: PGF DG sets agenda for new NWC

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) prepares to hold its National Convention to elect a new National Working Committee (NWC) for the party, the Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman, has set an agenda for Working Committee members. According to him, the incoming NWC should first computerise the membership data of the party and make the National Secretariat functional so that it can relate to ward offices easily. Speaking at an AIT programme, JIGSAW, where he expounded on his new book; ‘APC Litmus Test’, he said: “I believe as a party, immediately after the Convention, the first thing the new leadership should do is to have a membership data that is computerised. “We can’t continue to have a situation where our membership data is not electronically preserved. We must ensure that our membership data is updated electronically without the tedious process of handling it in an analogue way.”

