APC: PGF shops for Obaseki’s replacement

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

  … As Uzodinma indicates interest

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced the process of replacing the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki in the Forum.
Obaseki was, until his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last month, the Vice Chairman of the PGF.
He left the APC, when the APC governorship Screening Committee disqualified him from contesting the Edo State governorship ticket of the party for the governorship election coming up on September 19.
The PGF vacant position is said to be zoned to the South, since the Chairman of the Forum, the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu is from the North.
Among those who have shown interest for the position is the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, according to a source.
There are six APC governors in the South, with the South West having five.
The APC controlled states in the South are: Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti and Imo.
The governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi is the  Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).
According to party source, this places Governor Uzodinma at an advantegous position.
Also for his consideration is to see if his Vice Chairmanship can attract more states from the South East zone for APC.
The South East APC zone, according to another source have started reaching out to other zones for the candidature of Uzodinma.
Uzodinma was made governor early this year through a Supreme Court ruling that nullified the victory of PDP candidate, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, who won the Imo State governorship election last year March.

