APC picking Northerner as presidential candidate will cause tension, bitterness – Gen Ikponmwen

Retired Brigadier General Idada Ikponmwen is a former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, war strategist, politician and legal luminary. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he spoke on the recently concluded Peoples Democratic Party presidential primaries; intrigue and implications of the two leading parties having Northerners as presidential candidates among other issues. Excerpts…

PDP just held its presidential primaries with Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerging as the party’s standard bearer; would you say the process was transparent?

First thing I’d like to say is that I see PDP’s recent primaries within the context of the unfolding political scenario in Nigeria. I remember very well that not too long ago, some Nigerian newspapers were awash with reports that its looks like the two major parties were planning to field Northern candidates, and so many people spoke; some said it was not feasible, some said it was not going to be democratic, some said it will be against the spirit of zoning which has become more or less part of the Nigerian political structure. Again, some people looked at it from the point of view of what Southern and Middle-belt leaders had said earlier that any party who does not field a Southern Presidential candidate would not have their support. The Southern governors also had a meeting and said it in no uncertain terms. It appears that those who raised that question were blessed with benefit of foresight. APC is yet to elect their presidential candidate through their primaries, the PDP had done their own and a Northern candidate has emerged victorious; we thank God for him, we must congratulate him for a party primary that appeared or was superficially, if you like, to be peaceful, but may not be if you think that behind that facade there are many worrisome details. I’m unable to say that what went on at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, represents the true spirit of democracy.

Do you see a different thing from APC in their presidential primaries?

Well, in the next few days, we would see who the APC candidate would be. And that might take us back to look at what has been the apprehension especially among Southerners who feel that it is their turn after eight years of Presidency in the North. PDP had broken the mold, they have gone for a Northern candidate. In the next few days, we would see where APC would go. If they also go North, it means the whole apprehension by Southerners will be reaffirmed and confirmed; you can imagine the tension and bitterness that would cause. It is against this background that I fear for the future of this country under a democratic system that we are running.

What is the democratic implication of this for Nigeria as a nation that is engulfed in all sorts of problems?

Now let’s talk about primaries that raised over 700 people to determine who will be the party’s candidate in a country that is over 200million people; I don’t know how many they are, but it will be very modest to say that party men, card carrying members among PDP, could not be less than 2million; would it not have been better if you had a direct primary where every party man would vote to determine or possibly vote from their states, results compiled and announced. They didn’t do that, so what became of the consistent talk of grassroots politics and parties showing that they imbibed the principle of democracy by greater number participating at that level? I’m worried about that. And going beyond that, I would also say what was done witnessed some division from states as evident by parallel primaries; in the end some delegates were chosen by some factions and parallel groups were not admitted and did not vote. It didn’t happen only in Edo State, it happened in other states too. So can we therefore say that these parties are organised and able to carry all their members along in the true spirit of democracy and transparency? If there is true democratic spirit and transparency, the question of parallel primaries won’t arise and that is worrisome.

What is your comment on the rumoured money politics that took place where foreign currency was said to have been used by aspirants to induce delegates?

Well though it was rumoured that money exchanged hands, don’t bother about what party leaders or delegates may say, the rumour was very strong that a lot of money changed hand. It was dollars, some say it was millions of Naira going to delegates. It is not easy to get delegates or party leaders admitting to that, but from my own perception, it is difficult to dismiss the fact that money changed hands. If we are practising money politics, this cannot be compatible with the spirit of proper democracy that emphasises merit, who can do what, who has good record, who has experience to lead the people. Nigeria had suffered too much in the past from money politics during elections. When you are planning to spend money for other logistics, you are also planning to spend money on the police, the SSS; I don’t know about the army, organisations and other security agencies including party members.

It appears as if you are talking from experience, now have you contested elections before?

Indeed I have been an active politician, I have contested election twice, and I know that in the past, some us were worried that about the level to which money was being spent within and outside the party. Again if with all the lessons and things we have seen in Nigeria, we have not moved away from money politics, then we are heading for the ditch.

Do Nigerians believe in zoning or is it practically feasible in the country?

I have talked about zoning a number times, there is no gainsaying that a sizeable percentage of Nigerians believe in zoning, some call it federal character, some call it adequate representation, whatever you call it, if we do not give every segment a chance to be represented, then it means it is a question of born leaders, born servants. And I don’t think any society will do well going by that system. In my way of summary, I’d say that it is very obvious even by way of the first primary we have seen that Nigeria is still finding it difficult to imbibe the true spirit of democracy. Nigeria is still finding it very difficult to get the right people that can take her out of the doldrums to the promise land. I would have thought that this is the time for every party, I mean every party, to say ‘let the best be the ones to emerge from us.’ So in summary, I’m worried that we don’t seem to have learnt from our past.

Lastly General, would you advise former President Goodluck Jonathan to seek APC’s presidential ticket?

A lot has been said about Jonathan this Jonathan that and all sorts of stories. His aides have come out to say that Jonathan was not part of the arrangement. But we have also seen a very strong romance between Jonathan and the presidency. I’m not a prophet or a diviner, but the average person watching this scenario might be inclined to think that there is such a plot. If that kind of thing happens, it may please some Southerners, but there are others who may take strong objection to it from point of view of integrity, from point of view of law, from point of view of the constitutional requirement. You see, I really cannot say if you look at the way things have been happening; it is really very difficult to draw a line between the PDP and APC. The present National Chairman of APC was a former strong member of PDP and so many other people. So it will not be a surprise to see Jonathan moving from PDP to APC. Jonathan was a de facto head of the PDP if not de jure leader of PDP as their former presidential candidate. What all this implies, is that in Nigeria there is no difference between the one political party and the other, and it re-emphasises that political philosophy does not form the bedrock of political adventurism. Today you are in PRP tomorrow you are in AAA. Well, let’s keep our fingers crossed because in the next few days the picture would be clearer and we would know where we are going. For me, I’m unable to agree that our people have learnt their lessons. I’m unable to say today that Nigerians including the electorate themselves have learnt their lessons, that even the common man in the party has resolved to move forward with the right man in the party. You can’t be saying you want good government and you are accepting money no matter whether in Dollar or Naira. Perhaps, it is the money politics that made some people to withdraw, may be they didn’t have that kind of money. Until our people reject money politics and vote credible persons into power, it will be difficult for us to get it right. I’m afraid for Nigeria. God help us.

