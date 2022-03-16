News Top Stories

APC places N20m on national chairmanship nomination form

Each of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairmanship aspirants is expected to pay N20 million for a nomination form, it was learnt yesterday. Those aspiring to the deputy national chair-manship will pay N10 million while other positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) will attract N5 million each. According to party sources, the sale of nomination forms scheduled to have begun on Monday closes on Friday.

 

