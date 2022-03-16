APC places N20m on national chairmanship nomination form

Each of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairmanship aspirants is expected to pay N20 million for a nomination form, it was learnt yesterday. Those aspiring to the deputy national chair-manship will pay N10 million while other positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) will attract N5 million each. According to party sources, the sale of nomination forms scheduled to have begun on Monday closes on Friday.
Related Articles
Membership registration: APC’s threat to civil servants unconstitutional – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the threat issued by the APC to civil servants to participate in its ongoing registration and revalidation exercise is unconstitutional, subversive and political banditry. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described such threat as a provocative assault on the constitutionally guaranteed rights of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Scientists train sniffer dogs to detect virus with 94% accuracy
German veterinary clinic has trained sniffer dogs to detect coronavirus in human saliva samples – with 94% accuracy. The dogs are conditioned to pick up the “corona odour” that comes from cells in infected people, said Esther Schalke, a vet at Germany’s armed forces school for service dogs. Filou, a three-year-old Belgian Shepherd, and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Easter: All will be well with Nigeria –Osinbajo
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday told Nigerians to have hope that things will be better for the country. Osinbajo stated this during a brief chat with journalists after the Easter Sunday service at the Aso Villa Chapel. He said, “I just want to thank God for our nation, and pray that our nation will experience […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)