News

APC planning to use military to rig Edo, Ondo polls – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to use security agencies to rig the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

 

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan regretted that President Buhari, who won election on a free ballot in 2015 is contemplating how to use security agencies to undermine the integrity of the electoral process.
“Nigerians are aware that in the 2019 presidential election, such despotic and oppressive tactics were deployed to circumvent the electoral process and the wishes of Nigerians,” the party said.

 

It alleged that security officials and thugs were used to compromise the elections conducted in Ekiti, Osun, Kogi, Bayelsa and Kano states by the APC.
“In Kogi State, a police helicopter was used to disperse the electorate, who were on the queue to perform their civic duties on election day.

 

“Mrs. Salome Abuh, a frontline woman leader of the PDP, was burnt to death by members of the APC in the Kogi State election. Till date, no member of Mr. President’s party has been interrogated or arraigned for that murder.

 

“Contrary to Mr. President’s expressed concerns, Nigerians have never witnessed the level of electoral impunity seen under his administration.

 

“Nigeria is standing before the global community on Edo and Ondo governorship elections and the president must advise his party to allow INEC to carry out its responsibilities without interferences,” PDP demanded.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG approves construction of N43.24bn dry port at Ibadan

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

There is hint that 80,000 twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) dry port would be constructed at N43.24billiopn ($94million) on the basis of Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement in Ibadan, Oyo State to ease port congestion in Lagos.   On completion, it was learnt that the facility would address the problem of port congestion and gridlock in […]
News

COVID -19:  A’IBOM DISCHARGES ANOTHER BATCH OF 26 PATIENTS

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Akwa Ibom State Government has discharged another batch of 26 COVID-I9 patients who have fully recovered following treatment in it medical facilities.   The Honorary Special Adviser to the Governor on Health Matters, Dr. Dominic Ukpong, disclosed this on Saturday, August 8, 2020 while briefing Pressmen at the  Ibom Multi- Speciality Hospital, Uyo.   […]
News

Airboy’s “Dance” takes the lead on Lagos’ streets as promoters take notice

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Airboy, the Nigerian singer who released his song, “Dance” recently on Oladips Records, has continued his smooth sailing with the Amapiano-laced song.   Having successfully become a feature on radio and TV playlists, the buzz around Airboy is on another level on the streets of Lagos, particularly at Alaba International market.   With audio […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: