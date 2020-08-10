APC planning to use military to rig Edo, Ondo polls – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to use security agencies to rig the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan regretted that President Buhari, who won election on a free ballot in 2015 is contemplating how to use security agencies to undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

“Nigerians are aware that in the 2019 presidential election, such despotic and oppressive tactics were deployed to circumvent the electoral process and the wishes of Nigerians,” the party said.

It alleged that security officials and thugs were used to compromise the elections conducted in Ekiti, Osun, Kogi, Bayelsa and Kano states by the APC.

“In Kogi State, a police helicopter was used to disperse the electorate, who were on the queue to perform their civic duties on election day.

“Mrs. Salome Abuh, a frontline woman leader of the PDP, was burnt to death by members of the APC in the Kogi State election. Till date, no member of Mr. President’s party has been interrogated or arraigned for that murder.

“Contrary to Mr. President’s expressed concerns, Nigerians have never witnessed the level of electoral impunity seen under his administration.

“Nigeria is standing before the global community on Edo and Ondo governorship elections and the president must advise his party to allow INEC to carry out its responsibilities without interferences,” PDP demanded.

