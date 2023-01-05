APC plans mega rally for Tinubu/ Shettima in Enugu

The Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated 11 committees to organise the presidential rally of the party slated for January 11 at the Dr Michael Okpara Square, Enugu. Addressing the committees during their inauguration, Chairman of the party, Ugochukwu Agballah, tasked them to organise a befitting and hitch-free presidential rally to demonstrate to the people of Enugu and the South East in general that the APC is ready to sweep the state and region in the February/ March 2023 general election. Agballah said the people of the state are ready to receive the party’s presidential and vice presidential candidates, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, and to convince the people that Tinubu is a developmentoriented personality with the capacity, experience and national contact to tackle the challenges facing the nation.

