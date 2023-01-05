APC plans mega rally for Tinubu/ Shettima in Enugu

The Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated 11 committees to organise the presidential rally of the party slated for January 11 at the Dr Michael Okpara Square, Enugu. Addressing the committees during their inauguration, Chairman of the party, Ugochukwu Agballah, tasked them to organise a befitting and hitch-free presidential rally to demonstrate to the people of Enugu and the South East in general that the APC is ready to sweep the state and region in the February/ March 2023 general election. Agballah said the people of the state are ready to receive the party’s presidential and vice presidential candidates, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, and to convince the people that Tinubu is a developmentoriented personality with the capacity, experience and national contact to tackle the challenges facing the nation.
Ajayi Adeshina's Straightway Foods Storms Lagos.
Ajayi Adeshina, a Leadership and human development expert and CEO at Straightway foods led a team of product activators to create a massive awareness and promotion for their latest product at straightway foods, Cold pressed coconut oil. The event took place 0n the 20th of September, 2018. The event was aimed at sensitizing the community […]
2023: Fitch report, a conjecture, illusory –Atiku
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said the Fitch report that predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, would win the next year's presidential election, was conjectured by the Tinubu Campaign Organisation and therefore, not supported by any verifiable fact. A statement by […]
Depression raises heart health risk –Study
Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that people that show symptoms of severe depression were more likely to have worse cardiovascular health than people without depression. These were the findings of a research presented this month at the American Heart Association (AHA)'s virtual scientific session's conference. The research included more than 4,000 […]
