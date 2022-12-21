News

APC plotting to derail 2023 polls – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

 

*Accuses party of orchestrating attack on INEC facilities, PVCs buying

 

 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it has uncovered a plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to disrupt and derail next year’s general election.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, said part of the plot is to unleash attacks on the facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and destroy materials to be used in the conduct of the election.

Ologunagba stated that the violent attacks on INEC offices across the country were aimed to trigger nationwide security emergency situations, instil fear and make it appear unconducive to conduct elections in the country.

He noted that the Commission’s offices were attacked in Ogun, Osun and Imo States “where sections critical to the conduct of elections particularly those connected to the collection of permanent voters cards (PVCs) were targeted and destroyed.”

According to him, the attacks were orchestrated by the APC, and alleged of plans to attack on states like Kogi and Delta, some states of the South East as well as parts of the North.

 

Our Reporters

