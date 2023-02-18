APC plotting to scuttle 2023 elections, says Atiku

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of plotting to scuttle next weekend’s l election. One of the Spokespersons of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan made the allegation in Abuja on Friday saying the ruling party is creating situations for crisis in the country. Ologbondiyan in the statement wrote that “Nigerians must know that the APC and its presidential candidate, Tinubu, are the real enemies of our country.

“The same hands that play the war drums but pose to be the peacemakers; the very harbingers of evil who parade as the Messiahs, but busy laying traps for our democracy and pushing Nigerians to insurrection just to achieve the selfish ambition of ruling Nigeria.” The PDP candidate wondered why his APC counterpart did not speak out during the university teachers’ strike or against the spate of insecurity in the country before now. “The APC and Tinubu had in the last few weeks deliberately orchestrated a biting cash crunch in the country so as to make Nigerians suffer, issuing treasonable statements with the notion of pushing the citizens to insurrection,” he said. Atiku accused the APC presidential campaign of being behind the scarcity of the new Naira notes for the purpose of vote buying. “This unbridled treasury looting by some APC leaders is directly responsible for the economic misery, escalated insecurity and social instability that bedeviled our nation and brought untold anguish to Nigerians in the last seven and half years of the APC administration.

“The money stashed by these APC leaders are reportedly stolen from budgeted allocation for critical sectors including security, education, healthcare, power, road infrastructure and allotments for oil subsidy in addition to over N1.8 trillion allegedly stolen by APC interests from various federal revenue generating agencies in the last five years. “Part of the stashed funds is also reported to be diverted billions of Naira repatriated funds, diverted Covid-19 intervention funds, unaccounted for- eign loans as well as the stolen N500 billon Social Investment Programme fund as revealed by first lady, Aisha Buhari. “While Nigerians were suffering from the illicit theft of their humongous resources by these APC hypocrites, what was the attitude of the sudden Messiahs?” he asked.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...