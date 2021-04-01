APC: PLWDs demand for constitutional amendment for inclusion

People Living with Disabilities in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have demanded for the amendment of the party’s constitution for effective inclusion and integration of their members in the party. Their demands were contained in a position paper presented yesterday by Dr James David Lalu, the representative of Special People in the Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party to the party’s Constitution Review Committee. According to Lalu, their position was an outcome of a two-day strategy workshop by leaders from across the country to examine the participation of persons with disabilities in the party organs and electoral processes of the party in Abuja late last year. He said: “The workshop with participants including the former APC National Disabled Leader, Misbahu Lawan Didi, Senior Special Disability Matters, Dr. Samuel Ankeli, zonal persons with disabilities leaders and other stakeholders discussed barriers to the inclusion and integration of persons with disabilities.”

