APC poised to win Rivers in 2023, says Peterside

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a leading aspirant for the governorship ticket of the party in Rivers State, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has said that the party looks unstoppable in its goal of winning the presidential, governorship and all other elective positions in the state in the 2023 general election.

The former Director General of Nigeria’s Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), made the declaration at the weekend during the party’s special thanksgiving service held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Igwuruta, Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

The service was to thank God for a successful national convention and congresses of the party at all levels. Peterside, who expressed delight that APC in Rivers State is on the right path of recovery and victory to end what he described as the “sad breastpocket governance style of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state,” expressed delight over the success of the event.

He observed that every indicator at an APC victory in 2023 is positive, adding that recent successes recorded by the party in the state from the ward to the local government and state congresses, had reinvigorated its membership to a new height in readiness to kick-out the ruling party in the state.

“You all have seen the mammoth crowd here which points to a new height in APC’s renewed movement towards ending the breast-pocket governance Rivers people found themselves in since 2015. Our people have suffered enough in the hands of Wike and PDP but APC is set to end all of that and reset the state to achieving her full potential. That PDP must go in 2023 is our resolve, and working in harmony, we shall achieve that.

Today is a statement in the party’s resolve to terminate the directionless regime of Nyesom Wike and his PDP and in turn entrench good governance and grow our beloved state,” he said. He noted that APC in the state is ready to mobilize Rivers’ voters to vote out PDP with its terrible rule in the state even as he added that the Wike administration represents the lowest for the state since it was created on May 27, 1967.

His words: “The agitation is everywhere across the state for freedom from the current administration of Nyesom Wike, which is the lowest for the state since its creation on May 27, 1967. Every Rivers’ citizen, including civil servants, traders, craftsmen , students and our statesmen, are tired of Wike and PDP and are in unison to see their end.

APC in the state is ready to mobilise them, going forward, to serve this wicked government the red card it well deserves.” Speaking further at the event which had in attendance former and serving state governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives, serving and former members of the state House of Assembly, ministers, captions of industry and thousands of APC faithful drawn from the 23 local government areas of Rivers State, Peterside commended the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, for heeding to the calls of Nigerians to run for the presidency of the country.

Describing Amaechi as “most fitting, competent, and pan-Nigerian,” he expressed confidence in Nigerians supporting Amaechi’s aspiration. “I commend Rotimi Amaechi for taking this critical decision to serve Nigerians in the highest office in the land. Heeding the call of Nigerians to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari is a call to courage, commitment and continuation of the current Administration’s determination to develop the nation. I am convinced this Amaechi project is Nigerians’ project,” he said.

Peterside commended Amaechi for providing leadership at a most challenging time in the life of the party , saying: “Our leader showed courage, resilience and resourcefulness in rallying party members to stay together in one accord during this trying period and God blessed his effort,” While thanking the party’s supporters for their presence at the thanksgiving service, Peterside commended organisers for its success.

According to him, “this is the beginning of a new partnership between our party in Rivers and other critical stakeholders as the 2023 general election gather steam. For me, it is a memento that speaks of what greater synergy we can possibly achieve, and subsequent results.”

He added: “The state leadership of our great party deserves every commendation for pulling through this event which can pass for a stop-show. It is part of those positive indicators I noted earlier. With such resolve on their part, the party’s chances at the next polls are stronger.”

He, however, noted that despite the resurgence of fresh enthusiasm within APC faithful, there is still much to be done. He, therefore, tasked APC members to work more at the grassroots in winning Rivers’ voters to the side of the party, expressing optimism that “working together, APC will form the next government in the state, with majority seats in the Rivers State House of Assembly.”

