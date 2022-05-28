APC postpones national convention again

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the postponement of its Special National Convention scheduled to take place between Sunday and Monday. Sources within the party has however told Saturday Telegraph that scheduled the series of events are now to hold between the 6th and 7th of June amidst tension within over the desirability or other wise of adopting consensus method to pick the party’s presidential candidate.

When contacted on phone, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Felix Morka however promised to get in touch with our correspondent as at the time of filing this report.’ Sources within the party also stated that the immediate past president of the country, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan is said to be in the radar as the aspirant likely to emerge as APC’s candidate.

A visit to Eagles Square, venue of the special convention by our correspondent in Abuja on Friday revealed that little or nothing has been done by the leadership that suggests that the event would be held there as scheduled. This is coming just as indication emerged that the screening of aspirants who purchased and returned the nomination and expression of interest forms, which is a condition precedent for the conduct of the convention, was yet to commence as at the time of filing this report. Also, the National Con-vention Committee of the party is said to have put its various activities tailored towards a successful event on hold as nothing has virtually been done by it as at the time of filing this report.

Chieftains who spoke to our correspondents expressed their resolve to mobilise against the consensus method, which they describe as undemocratic and unfair to the party’s teeming membership. Sources within the party on Friday told one of our correspondents that the party doesn’t appear set for the convention scheduled to hold at the Eagles Square, saying “We need to put our house together first.” According to the source who pleaded not to be named but very close to the APC National Secretariat, “The problem we are facing now is not the conduct of the convention but attempts being made by some elements within the party to foist a candidate on the party through the back door.

“As you are very much aware, action generates reaction and our leaders are mobilizing to thwart their (promoters of consensus) moves in every way they can.” Another chieftain of the party from Borno State also on Friday told our correspondent that the decision will trigger a crisis in the party, which would be very difficult to resolve before the scheduled election next year. According to the source, highly placed in the party who also pleaded not to be named maintained that such a decision ought to have been reached earlier to allow for proper reconciliation with aggrieved members. According to the chieftain, it would be unfair to make aspirants move from one part of the country to the other to sell themselves and their aspirations to delegates only to have their ambition terminated by consensus arrangement without subjecting them to popularity tests. The chieftain warned the leaders of the party not to take decisions that would boomerang in the end.

Indications were rife to suggest that former President Jonathan is back in the radar of powerful elements within the APC who might be working clandestinely for his emergence as the party’s candidate. Pundits argue that the Bayelsa born former leader might actually be the reason for the lull in the APC ahead of its national convention.

Jonathan is currently engaging in cat and mouse game with the party prompting many to suggest that he is indeed interested in picking the presidential ticket of the party. He has been seen hobnobbing with leaders of the APC as well as government officials as well as family members of President Muhammadu Buhari lately. Friday’s judgement of a Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State dismissing filed by some Nigerians challenging his eligibility to contest the poll further leads credence to the speculation. The presiding judge, Justice Isa Hamma Dashen in his judgement in a suit marked FHC/YNG/ CS/86/2022, he held that Jonathan’s right to vie for the office of president again cannot be stopped by any retroactive law.

