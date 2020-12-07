APC: Presidency, NASS on same page in tackling insecurity

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Monday alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly members are on the same page in tackling insecurity in the country.

The party stated this in response to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives caucus asking that President Buhari should be impeached because of the insecurity in the country.

But reacting to the call of the opposition party, the APC in a statement from its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekin Nabena said the call was self serving as the Presidency and the National Assembly were on the same page on solving the security problems in the country.

However, it would be recalled that the House of Representatives and the Senate had called on the President to sack the Service Chiefs and reorganize the security architecture with the no positive response from the Presidency.

Nabena, in the statement reacting the the call to impeach the President said: “The APC has no intention of joining issues with a crass statement credited to Kingsley Chinda, a purported factional ‘leader’ of the PDP Caucus in the House of Representatives in which he has resorted to denigrate the office and person of the President by name-calling and insults.

“Chinda’s insensitive and callous intention is to play politics with the grief of citizens in the aftermath of the recent, gruesome and condemnable killings of some defenceless farmers in Zabarmari, Borno state by Boko Haram. The APC will not join Chinda and his PDP backers on this evil and ignoble road.

“We have since learnt that Chinda does not even have the support of any of the PDP House factions he claims to head. He is a lone, rejected voice. The House of Representatives has already dismissed Chinda’s rant as illogical, self-serving and a ploy to derail the proposed visit of the President to the House.

“The leadership of the National Assembly, the President and Armed Forces which the president heads as Commander in chief are on the same page in tackling emerging security situations in the country and ensure the safety of all Nigerians.”

