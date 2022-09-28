News

APC Presidential Campaign Council postpones activities indefinitely

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has put on hold, indefinitely, all activities to commence its campaign. The Director-General of the PCC and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, issued a statement in this regard. Lalong said this became necessary as the campaign council tries to fine tune its membership list. In the statement, he said: “Recall that we had earlier earmarked a peace walk and prayers for September 28 (today), to officially kickoff our campaigns for the 2023 presidential elections.

We had also announced that the members of the campaign council report at the campaign headquarters on that day to collect their letters of appointments. “However, due to the expansion of the list to accommodate more stakeholders and interests within the APC family, we have decided to adjust the timetable of these activities in order to ensure everyone is on board before activities officially commence. Consequently, the activities earlier announced for the 28th of September will no longer hold.

“As the ruling and most attractive party in Nigeria, we understand the sacrifices and understanding of our teeming members who are more than willing to volunteer themselves for this great task ahead. It also shows the enormous love that the party members have for our candidates. “A new date and timetable of events will be announced soon.”

 

