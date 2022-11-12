News

APC Presidential Flag-off: Buhari, Tinubu, Adamu to hit Jos Tuesday

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Musa Pam, Jos

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has assured Nigerians and APC supporters that all security arrangements have been concluded to ensure the safety all the dignitaries who will participate in the part’s Presidential Campaign Flag-off in Jos, the Plateau State capital on Tuesday.

Wase, who is heading a 40-man local organising committee in Plateau State for the Presidential Campaign, while briefing journalists in Jos Friday evening, said the state is ready to host the flag-off of the party’s presidential campaign.

He noted that the committee is working hand in hand with security operatives for a hitch-free event.

“We are expecting President Muhammadu Buhari who is the Chairman of the APC Campaign Council, the National Chairman of the APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shittima, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawal, Deputy Senate President, Speaker House of Representatives, all progressive governors and party chieftains from the 36 states, FCT and thousands of APC supporters in Jos,” he said.

He expressed optimism that APC will win the 2023 elections given the acceptability of the party in Plateau State and across the country, saying the APC leadership did not make a mistake in choosing the state to flag off the campaign.

“We are mobilising our supporters across Plateau State and beyond to grace the campaign flag-off, this will mark the beginning of the APC ahead of the 2023 elections,” he added.

He encouraged the party faithful to turn out en mass to be part of the historic event that will culminate in the success of the APC.

Wase, at the briefing, was flanked by the Co-Chairman of the Committee and Plateau State Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonnie Tyoden, the governorship candidate of the APC in Plateau State, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, APC Chairman, Hon. Rufus Bature and other members of the LOC.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Group seeks stiffer penalties for FMG practitioners

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), HACEY Health Initiative, has urged stricter measures in combatting the practice of female genital mutilation in Nigeria.   This was stated yesterday in Ado-Ekiti by the Executive Director of the NGO, Mrs Rhoda Robinson during an advocacy visit to the Speaker, Ekiti House of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, in his office. […]
News

Ohanaeze kicks as herders kill elderly woman, others

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

An elderly woman identified as Mrs Anna was among eight people killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Okpokwu Mgbuji community in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Sunday. The deceased was said to have recently buried her daughter, Chinyere Ede and son-in-law, Japhet Ede, who were killed in earlier attack carried out […]
News

No plans to increase taxes in Edo, Obaseki assures

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his administration has no plans to increase taxes in the state, noting that the state seeks inclusiveness and participation from citizens in revenue generation and administration. The governor gave the assurance after a closeddoor meeting with stakeholders in tax administration at the Edo State Internal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica