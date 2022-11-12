APC Presidential Flag-off: Buhari, Tinubu, Adamu to hit Jos Tuesday

Musa Pam, Jos

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has assured Nigerians and APC supporters that all security arrangements have been concluded to ensure the safety all the dignitaries who will participate in the part’s Presidential Campaign Flag-off in Jos, the Plateau State capital on Tuesday.

Wase, who is heading a 40-man local organising committee in Plateau State for the Presidential Campaign, while briefing journalists in Jos Friday evening, said the state is ready to host the flag-off of the party’s presidential campaign.

He noted that the committee is working hand in hand with security operatives for a hitch-free event.

“We are expecting President Muhammadu Buhari who is the Chairman of the APC Campaign Council, the National Chairman of the APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shittima, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawal, Deputy Senate President, Speaker House of Representatives, all progressive governors and party chieftains from the 36 states, FCT and thousands of APC supporters in Jos,” he said.

He expressed optimism that APC will win the 2023 elections given the acceptability of the party in Plateau State and across the country, saying the APC leadership did not make a mistake in choosing the state to flag off the campaign.

“We are mobilising our supporters across Plateau State and beyond to grace the campaign flag-off, this will mark the beginning of the APC ahead of the 2023 elections,” he added.

He encouraged the party faithful to turn out en mass to be part of the historic event that will culminate in the success of the APC.

Wase, at the briefing, was flanked by the Co-Chairman of the Committee and Plateau State Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonnie Tyoden, the governorship candidate of the APC in Plateau State, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, APC Chairman, Hon. Rufus Bature and other members of the LOC.

