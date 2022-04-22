News

APC Presidential Form: Only corrupt politicians can pay N100m –PDP

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuuel Comment(0)

Nasarawa State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chairman Francis Orogo, has criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for pegging its presidential nomination form at N100 million and governorship at N50 million, saying only corrupt politicians can afford the money. Speaking to reporters in Lafia on Thursday, Orogo said the APC is overrating itself. According to him, fixing the forms for such amounts of money is criminal. He said: “Even though it is an internal issue of the party, as the ruling party, considering the present economic hardship in the country, tell me with such amount of money fixed for forms, where will candidates get such an amount to purchase the forms if they are not corrupt.” On the indirect primaries adopted by the APC, Orogo said the ruling party had lost focus, saying they should not be taken seriously.

He said: “I want to assure you that the party might change their decisions. I hope you know this is not the first time they will agree on a process and truncate it in the long run, don’t forget recently the saga that led to the emergence of the party National Chairman and others.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

E-cigarettes contain harmful chemicals not listed as ingredients – Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States have found users of e-cigarettes and other vaping devices ingesting thousands of unidentified chemicals that aren’t being disclosed by manufacturers. According to the results of a new study which examined the aerosols produced by the devices, of the nearly 2,000 chemicals used to manufacture the products, researchers could identify at […]
News

Ousted Afghan President, Ghani escapes to UAE

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Afghanistan’s fugitive President, Ashraf Ghani, is in the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf state’s foreign ministry has announced. A spokesperson in a statement said: “The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds.” Ghani fled the […]
Health News

Almost 15% of global AIDS-related deaths in children, adolescents occur in Nigeria

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  …as the world, still far from 2020 pediatric HIV targets Almost 15 per cent of global AIDS-related deaths in children, adolescents occur in Nigeria, a new report released by UNICEF has shown. The UNICEF report, which was released on December 1, to mark the World AIDS Day, stated that approximately every minute and 40 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica