APC Presidential Form: Only corrupt politicians can pay N100m –PDP

Nasarawa State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chairman Francis Orogo, has criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for pegging its presidential nomination form at N100 million and governorship at N50 million, saying only corrupt politicians can afford the money. Speaking to reporters in Lafia on Thursday, Orogo said the APC is overrating itself. According to him, fixing the forms for such amounts of money is criminal. He said: “Even though it is an internal issue of the party, as the ruling party, considering the present economic hardship in the country, tell me with such amount of money fixed for forms, where will candidates get such an amount to purchase the forms if they are not corrupt.” On the indirect primaries adopted by the APC, Orogo said the ruling party had lost focus, saying they should not be taken seriously.

He said: “I want to assure you that the party might change their decisions. I hope you know this is not the first time they will agree on a process and truncate it in the long run, don’t forget recently the saga that led to the emergence of the party National Chairman and others.”

