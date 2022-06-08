rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

APC Presidential Primary: Amaechi congratulates Tinubu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Amaechi Presidential Media Committee has congratulated Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the just-concluded Presidential Primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and his subsequent emergence as the presidential flagbearer of the Party.

In a statement signed by it’s Chairman, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, Amaechi called on all aspirants to come together for the victory of Tinubu and APC in the 2023 presidential election.

The statement reads: “We acknowledge that his victory follows a highly-charged contest, which as expected, could only produce one winner.

“It is, therefore, our hope that following the emergence of Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our Party’s Presidential Candidate, all aspirants will now close ranks and work hard to ensure our Party’s victory at the 2023 Presidential Election.

“We thank all who in many remarkable ways supported the Presidential aspiration of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi and urge them to see the outcome of the primaries as a victory for democracy, which signposts the maturity and evolution of the political culture of Africa’s largest democracy, Nigeria.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

On my father’s memorial: As we look forward to another year

Posted on Author Orji Uzor Kalu

It’s exactly 10 years since my dearest father, late Chief Johnson Nesiegbe Uzor Kalu, passed on. He was a quiet, peaceful and a private man; and, his fond memories shall always be lived by me.   I hope and pray we do not experience the pains and short-lived glories that accompanied 2020; a lot of […]
News Top Stories

Depression increases stroke risk –Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that the more symptoms of depression people have, the higher their risk of stroke. These were some of the findings of a new study recently published in the journal ‘Neurology: Clinical Practice’. A Professor in the School of Public Health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham […]
News

2023: The President Nigerians desire, by Onitiri

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As Nigeria prepares for elections next year albeit daunting economic and insecurity problems facing the country, Nigerians must select with caution, a patriotic, young, highly educated, Godly, and de-tribalised president during next year’s general elections. Speaking in Lagos, renowned socio- political activist, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri advised all voting age and patriotic Nigerians to get their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica