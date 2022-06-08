APC Presidential Primary: Amaechi congratulates Tinubu

The Amaechi Presidential Media Committee has congratulated Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the just-concluded Presidential Primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and his subsequent emergence as the presidential flagbearer of the Party.

In a statement signed by it’s Chairman, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, Amaechi called on all aspirants to come together for the victory of Tinubu and APC in the 2023 presidential election.

The statement reads: “We acknowledge that his victory follows a highly-charged contest, which as expected, could only produce one winner.

“It is, therefore, our hope that following the emergence of Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our Party’s Presidential Candidate, all aspirants will now close ranks and work hard to ensure our Party’s victory at the 2023 Presidential Election.

“We thank all who in many remarkable ways supported the Presidential aspiration of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi and urge them to see the outcome of the primaries as a victory for democracy, which signposts the maturity and evolution of the political culture of Africa’s largest democracy, Nigeria.”

