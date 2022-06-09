APC Presidential Primary: Bello remains a hero, says Kolapo

The Director, Media and Publicity of the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, Yemi Kolapo, yesterday, said although the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election was largely peaceful, it was highly compromised. She, however, said such compromise is however not new in a country where democracy is defined as the government of the oppressors by the oppressors and for the oppressors. Kolapo stated this in a statement she personally signed in her reaction to the outcome of the presidential primary election of the ruling party.

She said it was sad to note that those who should know and who many progressives had thought of as leaders with integrity are the ones working against the people they were elected or selected to represent for egocentric reasons. The statement read in part: “In this process, one leader stands out, according to the majority of Nigerians.

“And that leader is one, who has proven to the downtrodden and those regarded as ‘Nigerians without surnames’ that regardless of age-long intimidation by the elite, the best of our people can stand tall without compromising the values that we should have been known for as a nation. “That leader, I say with all sense of fairness, is Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. He is the hero of this process and has made his point loud and clear to the admiration of even his worst enemies.

