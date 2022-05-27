APC Presidential Primary: I’m sole runner, says Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu says he remains the only presidential aspirant that can lead the party to victory in 2023. The former Lagos State governor said this yesterday at a meeting with Ondo State delegates in Akure, the state capital, ahead of the ruling party’s presidential primary. According to him, what Nigeria has been missing “is the spirit of unity and the brightness of hope”. He insisted he is not in the race to acquire wealth but to better the lots of the people.

He said: “If we look at the missing part of the past, we will stay depressed but if we look straight into the future like a great runner, we will see brightness and happiness “Don’t misunderstand Nigeria, it is our country we have no choice. To rebuild is not easy.

We created the APC and I’m one of its founding fathers of the APC and I’m not sorry about it, I’m very proud of it. “What has been missing in this country is the spirit of unity and the brightness of hope for all of us. The same blood runs in our veins. “Sorrow, problems and anguish are created by human beings. Divisions are created by those who benefit from the divide and conquer.

The truth is we are Nigerians and we hold that green passport and we should be proud of it. Yes, it is difficult right now. This is the democracy that we choose. “My running is not because I need money. It is the love of my country, my people, commitment to development, giving value to education and a better future for our children. “I’m the sole runner. I know the way, I have seen it. I did it in Lagos. I turned the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) around. The state is now a reference point. I’ll rebuild and unite, develop Nigeria. We’ll use our diversity for prosperity rather than division.

“When they talk about my health, I tell them, I’m not looking for a wrestling job, I don’t want to beat Ronaldo. I’m a better thinker and a better doer. I want to be a delegate to distinguish us and separate us like a dip of kerosene on top of the water.” Tinubu lauded Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for his vision for the state, and assured him with him as President, the state will witness enormous economic prosperity. The APC chief said: “In Ondo State, you have bitumen. You need a Federal Government that will put research and development in place and make it commercial business revenue for Ondo State.

“A seaport is a very capital intensive matter. Unfortunately, the country has no long-term money, except for short-term. So we have to find investors and partners to get into it and build a deep seaport for Ondo State. All we need is a can-do attitude, a leader who thinks and acts. “Lagos was a jungle city when I became the governor. I set up a good team that I referred to today as an unbreakable team.

“But Ondo is working, Akeredolu is working, what he needs is me. A very solid partnership that will forge the economy of this country and this state ahead of others. “I beg Akeredolu to join me to revive our first national anthem. And I’m ready to serve Nigeria and I promise that Nigeria will see prosperity and performance because I have done it before.” Akeredolu said: “A number of aspirants have been here. You can see the difference. You must be able to accept the fact that Asiwaju has done a lot. “We have noticed that Asiwaju has criss-crossed the length and breadth of this country. When you hear news of consensus or endorsement do not believe it. We have said that the Presidency must come to the South. Governors have spoken. By the grace of God, the train of this country must continue to have a smooth ride. “The country cannot be divided. Nigeria should be paramount in the hearts of all of us. As you go to vote, think about Nigeria, think about investment all over the years. “It is still possible to arrive at a consensus. It is not impossible. But you must look at the background and capacity of the person. We wish you the best. You have our good wishes as you proceed. It is only God that will enthrone anybody.”

