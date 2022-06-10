APC Presidential primary most competitive –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the recently concluded Presidential primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as one of the most competitive and peaceful ever in the nation’s democratic history. Buhari, in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, lauded his roles in the conduct of the Congress that produced Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the party’s flagbearer on Wednesday.

He urged the governors on the platform of the ruling party to support Tinubu to ensure his victory at the 2023 Presidential election. The letter, according to Buhari’s spokesman, Malam Gerba Shehu, read: “I was pleased to see how you were very professional and efficient in handling the sensitive political position of Chairman Progressives Governors Forum. “Your commitment in pursuit of equity and fairness speaks volumes in the cooperation displayed by APC Governors. Thisindeeddemonstrates thecamaraderiethatbroughtus togetherover8yearsago.”

