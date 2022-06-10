News

APC Presidential primary most competitive –Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the recently concluded Presidential primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as one of the most competitive and peaceful ever in the nation’s democratic history. Buhari, in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, lauded his roles in the conduct of the Congress that produced Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the party’s flagbearer on Wednesday.

He urged the governors on the platform of the ruling party to support Tinubu to ensure his victory at the 2023 Presidential election. The letter, according to Buhari’s spokesman, Malam Gerba Shehu, read: “I was pleased to see how you were very professional and efficient in handling the sensitive political position of Chairman Progressives Governors Forum. “Your commitment in pursuit of equity and fairness speaks volumes in the cooperation displayed by APC Governors. Thisindeeddemonstrates thecamaraderiethatbroughtus togetherover8yearsago.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Dr Betta Edu Extends Her Scholarship Scheme To UNICROSS Post Graduate Association ….As She Bags  4 International & National Humanitarian Awards”

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Support to educational progress of Young people in Cross River state has been the star point of humanitarian services offered by Dr Betta Edu to Cross Riverians. It is no news that Dr. Betta Edu has religiously paid fees for every child in her ward Adadama for the Last 5 years. In addition, she has […]
News

Contribution of women in society critical to devt –Obi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, has described as critical to development, the contributions of women in society. In his message to mark the International Women’s Day 2022, Obi explained that beyond providing stability in homes, which is the bedrock of society, women play significant roles in the development, stability and progress of […]
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: Lagos Panel gets three months extension on its tenure

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The tenure of the Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and other matters has again been extended for another three months. The Chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi stated this while hearing petitions yesterday.   This means that the panel will now sit until October 19, a day […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica